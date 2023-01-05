Zacks packs up his instruments, all of which are hand-held, in a carry-on wheelie suitcase and drives his regular car to his patients’ homes.

The 94-year-old homebound patient was overjoyed.

“Thank you so much,” she told her visitor. “You made such a difference to my life.”

She’d always loved reading and had a huge stack of books, but lately she’d been unable to do more than just sit in her favorite armchair. Her visitor was Dr. Yaakov Zacks of Southfield, Michigan’s only full-time house-calling optometrist. He’d discovered her prescription for her faltering vision and given her appropriate glasses.

After months of just sitting and staring into a hazy oblivion, her books gathering dust, the 94-year-old could finally read again.

“It’s things like that that make me feel like I’m doing something right,” Zacks said.

In 1977, Yaakov’s father, Dr. Joel Zacks, opened his optometry practice in Howell. By 1994, he noticed that some of his longtime patients weren’t coming into his office anymore. He reached out to check on them and many said things like, “I had a stroke; I’m unable to leave my house now” or “I can’t travel anymore; I can barely walk.” Then and there, Dr. Joel told them, “OK then, I’ll come and see you.”

“There’s a whole underserved population that wasn’t being screened or treated,” said Zacks, who joined his father’s company, Eye Travel, after he graduated from optometry school in Boston in 2006.

Together they made house calls until Dr. Joel made aliyah with his wife, Yaakov’s mother, Linda, about nine years ago. Now Dr. Yaakov does it on his own.

“I go anywhere in Southeast Michigan — a little past Lansing, up to Flint, all the way down to the Ohio border, to Port Huron and its surrounding areas and everywhere in between,” Zacks said.

There are many reasons why people are unable to travel to a medical office. For some, it’s the cold weather; others are wheelchair or bed bound, others have regressed due to ailments like Alzheimer’s, stroke or other diseases.

“Whatever their situation is, I’m able to get to their house and see them,” Zacks said.

On one occasion, a bedbound patient whose only interaction with the outside world was through his laptop computer could no longer see the screen. Zacks gave him a simple pair of reading glasses and his life completely changed.

“There’s never a dull moment,” Zacks said. “Many of my patients tell me that they can see fine, and they don’t know why I’m even there … They say things like, ‘I had cataract surgery 10 years ago, so I don’t need eye exams anymore.’ This is a myth.”

According to the American Academy of Optometry, everyone over the age of 65 should have a yearly eye exam.

“We check for cataracts and glaucoma, which can cause no symptoms but can cause blindness if it’s not treated in time, so patients often don’t even know they have it until it’s too late,” Zacks said. “If someone has diabetes, a yearly exam is especially important because diabetes can affect the eyes significantly. Blood vessels change in the eyes; there’s bleeding, swelling, vision loss. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of blindness in the U.S.”

Of course, much depends on lifestyle and genetics.

“I see 90-year-olds who have perfectly good vision, who keep their sugar levels nice and stable … and 60-year-old patients who don’t and who are completely blind,” said Zacks, who’s also a father of five and husband of Devorah, an English teacher at Bais Yaakov middle school.

Zacks packs up his instruments, all of which are hand-held, in a carry-on wheelie suitcase and drives his regular car to his patients’ homes. He uses eye drops instead of the air puff test. He has a whole set of loose lenses to help figure out patients’ prescriptions.

“It’s handy because I can make sure the glasses really suit a person’s needs,” Zacks said. “I can turn on their TV and say, ‘Can you see the screen better now? Can you read the sports scores on the screen from your chair?’”

On one occasion, Zacks checked a patient’s eyes, and saw some issues. He promptly took his blood pressure, saw his numbers were abnormally high and urged him to rush to the emergency room. Later, the patient thanked him.

“He was at high risk of having a stroke,” he said. “The health of the entire body can be seen in the eyes.”

Zacks has also prescribed vitamins for macular degeneration (degeneration of the retina) and low-vision aids like magnifiers that can make books and screens appear double in size.

“If I catch something early, I can try and fix it or at least maintain the patient’s vision,” said Zacks, who sees patients covered by Medicare or who pay privately without insurance. “An eye exam may sound like a simple thing, but it’s so important. It can improve the quality of a person’s life — they can see their families better, enjoy their grandchildren, play cards, see what they enjoy in life.”

Zacks visits group homes and JARC homes often and finds it extremely rewarding when patients blink and say, “Wow, I can see so much clearer now.”

If a person needs surgery, things get more complicated because that’s not something he is able to offer in a person’s home.

Most of Zacks’ clientele are not from the Jewish community. “The Jewish community is amazing; people take care of their elderly parents so beautifully and prioritize taking them to their doctor’s appointments,” he said. “It’s a wonderful thing, of course, but they should know that there’s an even easier way. I can come to their parents’ homes.”

For more information, check out www.eyetraveldoc.com or call (248) 376-6046.