Happy New Year, friends! The goal of this column, as we all make our New Year’s resolutions, is to offer many ways to help others in 2023. Our community is a gold mine of volunteering treasures, and we hope to provide all kinds of opportunities to stay true to your resolutions in the coming months.

Adat Shalom’s ninth annual Volunteer Day invites volunteers of all ages to do hands-on projects for organizations working to improve lives in Metro Detroit. The event is on Jan. 15 from 10:30 a.m.-noon at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills. Projects include, but are not limited to, cutting plastic bags to make plarn (plastic yarn), assembling baby baskets, baking dog biscuits for a local shelter and sorting book donations. To sign up, visit https://jlive.app/events/3363.

B’nai Moshe is partnering with Fleece & Thank You on Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. to assemble blankets for hospitalized children. The goal of Fleece & Thank You is to provide every child facing extended hospital stays and treatments with a colorful, comfortable fleece blanket and a video message of support from its maker. From now through January, B’nai Moshe will be raising funds to support this cause. Each $30 raised makes one blanket for a child. To sign up or donate, email Stacey Whelan at whelanclan@gmail.com.

Leader Dogs for the Blind is hosting the Frozen Paw 5K on Jan. 22 in downtown Rochester in partnership with the Fire and Ice Festival. Volunteers are needed to hand out bibs and information to race participants, stand along the route to cheer on racers, hand out medals to racers after they cross the finish line and serve pancakes at the post-race breakfast. Shifts are two to three hours long and volunteers must be at least 16 with parental permission. For details, contact VolunteerDepartment@leaderdog.org.

The Well, NEXTGen Detroit and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Women’s Philanthropy are coming together for a Dignity Grows packing party on Jan. 22. Dignity Grows empowers our neighbors in need with free menstrual hygiene supplies for all who need them. Volunteers will be assembling feminine hygiene kits that will be donated to Brilliant Detroit for distribution to their many hubs. This event is from 2-4 p.m. at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. A $10 donation per person, the cost of one tote, is requested. For more information, please email Amy Wayne at awayne@jfmd.org.

The Berman Center for the Performing Arts is looking for ushers interested in volunteering for theatrical, dance, film and speaking events. Ushers are always invited to watch the performance and are expected to stay until the end of the event. Training and background checks are required. Once complete, names are added to the list of ushers and contacted for optional volunteer work when new events are scheduled. If interested, email bspangler@jccdet.org to be added to the list for the next training session.

Jewish Senior Life is looking for bistro volunteers on both the West Bloomfield and Oak Park campuses in the Meer, Fleischman and Prentis buildings. Volunteers greet customers, make sandwiches and operate the cash register. Help is needed daily in West Bloomfield from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and in Oak Park from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Volunteers must be current in vaccines, wear a mask and be over 16 years old. To sign up, call or email Beth Robinson at (248) 592-5062 or brobinson@jslmi.org.

AISH, in Oak Park, runs a program called Homemade Hugs where volunteers prepare chicken soup and challah for people to take home for themselves to deliver to a friend who could use some extra love. Send Estie an email at etolwin@aish.edu to offer to make this week’s batch or to come by and take some challah and soup home with you.

If your organization is looking for volunteers, email Samantha Foon at samanthafoon14@gmail.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.