Jewish Senior Life celebrated the grand opening of the Hechtman II Coffee House in the Eli A. Scherr Activity Room on Dec. 6.

Philanthropist and friend of JSL, Eli Scherr, attended the festivities along with more than 40 residents, staff and community members.

Eli spoke of his days on the Jewish Apartments and Services Board and his delight in contributing to the lifestyle residents enjoy on JSL campuses.

The room, once a place for residents to come and take part in activities, has been transformed into a cozy coffee house and meeting space. The energy in the room was upbeat.

Dignitaries included West Bloomfield Township Supervisor Steve Kaplan, Treasurer Teri Weingarten, Clerk Debbie Binder and Greater West Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzanne Levine.

Eli proudly cut the ribbon on the gorgeous new space and invited one and all to come in, drink coffee, enjoy mandelbread and play the games provided on each table.

The new touchless coffee machine has more than a dozen choices. The open door on the second-floor balcony offered a view of the Hechtman Dining Room renovation that is creating space to hold all the Hechtman residents in one seating.

The updated Coffee House was the brainchild of Hechtman Administrator Melissa Morton and her hard-working staff, who spent a great deal of time designing a space that would make everyone happy.

“Because of Eli Scherr, residents and guests will be able to come together, spend time and have an amazing space and place to interact, socialize and even meet new people,” Morton said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled and thank everyone involved for their support with this new space.”

The bountiful selection of games, cozy tables and comfy chairs and special decorative touches stood out against the gorgeous new color on the walls. There’s a technology charging station, an Amazon Alexa sound system, and a large screen TV played a realistic fireplace.

Speeches were made, photos were snapped, videos were filmed, and we all felt the contagious excitement of the donor whose happiness truly showed that giving is receiving.

Jewish Senior Life CEO Nancy Heinrich said, “We are so fortunate that Eli Scherr has been our benefactor for so many years.”

Jo Strausz Rosen is JSL executive director of development.