Sasha Hartje will compete for Team USA in women’s hockey at the World University Games.

Sasha Hartje didn’t want her long, successful competitive athletic career to end with her on the sidelines with a broken leg.

It won’t.

The Long Island University women’s hockey player and former Emory University women’s tennis player from Bloomfield Hills will compete for the U.S. women’s hockey team this month at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.

This is Hartje’s second hockey season at Long Island, a private school in Brooklyn.

The 5-foot-8 graduate student’s first season at Long Island came to a sudden and painful halt Nov. 23, 2021, when she broke her leg in a game against Yale.

The timing of her injury couldn’t have been worse. Her family was in the stands at Long Island. Her sister Elle Hartje was playing for Yale in the first time the sisters competed against each other.

“I got knocked down, spun in a circle on my knees, and my leg hit the boards. I fell perfectly wrong” is how Sasha described her injury.

A “huge rod and eight or nine screws” were inserted in her leg during surgery, Sasha said, to repair the damage.

Physical and mental rehabilitation followed. Sasha soldiered through her recovery.

“I’ve been known as an athlete all my life,” she said. “I knew this hockey season (2022-23) was going to be my last season as a competitive athlete, and I wasn’t going to let my career end with a broken leg.

“Once I started skating again, I knew that nothing I would do would make my leg worse. But mentally, there was the worry about what would happen the first time I fell into the boards.”

Sasha is back on defense for Long Island this season and playing well.

Knowing that, she contacted Team USA women’s hockey coach Brandon Knight in early December after learning from her sister Elle that one of Elle’s former Yale women’s hockey teammates was going to play for Knight at the World University Games, a competition held every two years.

“I wondered if this was something I could do, so I called Coach Knight to find out what was the deal,” Sasha said.

“Everything worked out perfectly. Coach Knight was looking for Division I players like myself and I told him my team (Long Island) is off the weekend of the (World University Games) semifinals and medal games. Now three other girls from my team will be playing for Team USA.

“Lake Placid isn’t that far from Long Island. My teammates and I will just hop in the car and drive there. It should take about five hours.”

The Long Island quartet will miss one of Team USA’s five round-robin games against Japan, Czechia, Great Britain, Slovakia and Canada on Jan. 12-18 because of a schedule conflict, but all four players will be available for the World University Games semifinals Jan. 20 and medal games Jan. 21 if Team USA qualifies.

“I’m so excited,” Sasha said. “I’ll be wearing a Team USA sweater, representing my country, in my last season of competitive sports.”

Sasha was named the Jewish News Female High School Athlete of the Year in 2017 at the end of an outstanding sports career at Detroit Country Day that included two tennis state championships.

She enjoyed her four seasons playing tennis at Emory.

But it wasn’t a smooth ride for her at the private school near Atlanta, Georgia. She had a plate and seven screws inserted into her injured wrist in 2018, saw the 2020 season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she missed time on the court in 2021 because of COVID-19 quarantines and a positive test for the virus.

On a positive note, she was one of three captains of Emory’s Division III national championship team in 2021, the same year she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

After finishing her Emory tennis career, Sasha was hungry to play competitive hockey again, so she looked for a Division I collegiate program that offered a master’s degree in business administration.

Tod Hartje, Sasha’s father, was solidly behind Sasha’s desire to play competitive hockey again.

Tod won an NCAA championship with Harvard University hockey team before he became the first American to play hockey for a team in the Soviet Union and played for the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets.

“I told Sasha she absolutely should play hockey again if she wants to,” Tod said. “I knew she would be somebody every coach would want playing defense. She’s very competitive, she has a will to win, she knows how to defend, and she’s great at making the first pass out of your zone.”

Sasha ended up at Long Island mainly because then-women’s hockey coach Rob Morgan knew her from when he was the Yale women’s hockey coach, and he recruited her to come there.

Even though Sasha has a third year of eligibility at Long Island because of the pandemic and switching sports, she’ll be done with hockey there after this season because an MBA is a two-year program.

