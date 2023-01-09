Bais Refoel Foundation provides a place to stay for those with loved ones at Beaumont Hospital.

When Rabbi Aharon Amzalak sees an opportunity to help people, he grabs it. So, it’s no surprise that he served as the Jewish staff chaplain at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for 11 years. He recently transitioned to staff chaplain at Ascension Spiritual Care in Southfield and Novi.

In December 2021, the good-hearted Australian rabbi noticed that a house next to the hospital was available for sale. He realized that a comfortable accommodation in precisely that location would be a vital help for anyone with a loved one in the hospital.

Rabbi Amzalak connected with his friend and fellow Bais Chabad of North Oak Park congregant Mark Gorge, who was immediately on board. Together, they rounded up donors, made the technical arrangements and, by February 2022, had closed on the house. That weekend they already had their first guest, proving just how necessary it was.

“Things moved quite quickly,” said Rabbi Amzalak, who lives in Oak Park with his wife, Miriam, and nine kids.

After obtaining the necessary city permits, the Bais Refoel Foundation was formed and hosted its first open house BBQ dinner in May.

“It was named in memory of two community members we wanted to honor: Dr. Maurice (Rephael) Herschfus and Yehuda Refoel Elchonon,” said Gorge, who’s a Bloomfield Township businessman and father of two. “Both experienced a tremendous amount of healthcare in the last years of their lives, and much of it was received at Beaumont. We thought it was apropos to have the house named for them, given the very purpose of the house is to help families of patients in the hospital, just like it was in their cases.”

The baisrefoel.com website was created; it declares the motto: “To service the health and wellness of the greater community.”

A Home Away from Home

The crown jewel of the Bais Refoel Foundation, a recognized 501(c) 3 nonprofit, is the Bais Refoel hospitality house. Bais Refoel is a ranch, consisting of three bedrooms with locks on the doors for privacy. The house offers wi-fi, a family room complete with children’s toys, plenty of reading material and many religious items. The kosher kitchen is fully stocked, with the rabbi refilling supplies as needed. They also provide cleaning staff and handymen.

People can request a reservation at Bais Refoel through the website. There is no cost. Although it was designed for people with a loved one at Beaumont, particularly for members of the Orthodox community who do not drive on Shabbat and need a place to stay, it’s open to anyone in just about any circumstance.

One such example was Yerachmiel Abromovitz, who stayed at Bais Refoel for almost three months after his mother was discharged from the hospital. Abromovitz’s Oak Park house had a mold infestation at the time, his mother needed 24/7 care and Abromovitz was at a loss about where he and his mother could live — until a friend connected him to Rabbi Amzalak.

“He said we could stay in the house as long as we needed,” Abromovitz shared. “Being there was a tremendous benefit for my mother in every possible way; she was able to recover physically, mentally and emotionally. It was a true home away from home.”

More guests stayed in other rooms at different intervals, and he enjoyed meeting them.

“The house is well furnished, so comfortable and has all the amenities we could ever need. They even put up a sukkah!” said Abromovitz, who moved out when his mother moved into Federation’s assisted living apartments. “There are no words to describe the tremendous benefit that my mother and our whole family had from this chesed [kindness] … It was just unbelievable.”

Bais Refoel is not even one year old yet and has already housed more than 30 people. In addition to the hospitality house, Bais Refoel also provides kosher food, religious items and services to hospital patients and their families in need. They can help with medical advocacy, scheduling of appointments and provide recommendations for public programs.

There’s also an online form to fill out with a person’s Hebrew name and his/her parents’ names so they can receive a Mi Shebeirach, also known as the “prayer for healing,” which is said on days the Torah is read. The prayer is also on their website, in both Hebrew and English. People can sign up to request visits or phone calls for loved ones, whether they’re living in nursing homes, senior facilities or at home.

“We saw the need for further support and community resources, especially for bedbound patients and their visitors — and we help foster that need. We call on people regularly to check on them,” said Gorge. “Our objective is to provide visitation and phone calls even when they’re well.”

Bais Refoel Foundation is an independent organization that works together with Detroit’s other communal resources.

“I appreciate having this opportunity to service people who need it,” Rabbi Amzalak said. “Over the years, many people have said things to me like, ‘My mother’s in the hospital and I want to spend all my time with her, but I need to crash somewhere; where can I sleep?’ or ‘I flew in from out of town because my father had a medical emergency, but where should I stay?’ Now, I actually have an answer for them.”

Bais Refoel is seeking volunteers. To sign up or for details, visit baisrefoel.com or call Rabbi Amzalak at (248) 302-9219.