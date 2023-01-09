Chokr remains in the Oakland County Jail. He faces other charges, including lying on a federal firearms form.

The Dearborn man charged with ethnic intimidation after spewing antisemitic and racist remarks at parents and children in the Temple Beth El parking lot last month was bound over for trial on Jan. 5 by Bloomfield Hills Judge Kimberly Small. Small also continued his $1 million bond. The case will now move to Oakland County Circuit Court.

During the hearing of Hassan Chokr, 35, who appeared via video in 48th District Court, Small described his actions the morning of Dec. 2 at the Bloomfield Township temple: “The defendant’s words, his actions … were specifically intended to attempt to intimidate and harass the members of the Jewish community.”

According to his attorneys, Chokr suffers from mental illness. His attorneys also argued that his speech was protected by the First Amendment, but Small disagreed, saying Chokr’s words crossed the line from “distasteful or discomforting” protected speech to threats, which are not protected.

“The right to speech, to speak freely is not absolute,” Small said. “A state may punish those words, which by their very utterance, inflict injury, or tend to incite an immediate breach of peace, including fighting words, inciting or producing imminent lawless action and, specific to this case, true threats.”

Small cited the previous court testimony of a mother who was dropping off her two toddlers at Temple Beth El that morning. As she walked through the parking lot, she testified that Chokr followed her slowly in his van and yelled, “Do you support the state of Israel?”

Small said in court that the woman said, “his voice was scary, loud, aggressive, anger directed toward her and her daughters.”

The witness testified that after she replied, “yes,” Chokr responded with: “How dare you! You’re doomed. You will pay for this … F Israel. F Jews.” The witness said she feared for the life of herself and her children.

Small indicated the evidence showed Chokr targeted the synagogue. “There’s nothing random about this, as the testimony in my mind showed defendant made a deliberate conscious choice about many things, the time, the place and the manner of his speech, his tone, his chosen victims, about the distance from the victims, what he said.

“And all of the circumstances go directly, in my mind, to the intent to intimidate,” she added. “A reasonable person in his position would foresee that his statements would be interpreted by the children and the parents he was yelling at as a serious expression of intent to harm or assault.”

