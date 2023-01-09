Lidiya Yankovskaya to conduct in the William Davidson Neighborhood Concert Series.

Lidiya Yankovskaya was 9 years old when the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) helped bring her family from Russia to the United States as she was developing her acclaimed musical talents.

Now, almost 30 years later, Yankovskaya has established herself as a noted conductor and will be debuting her skills in Michigan with members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in the William Davidson Neighborhood Concert Series.

Yankovskaya has scheduled three concerts filled with the same three pieces coming to separate venues: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Meyer Theater in Monroe; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Seligman Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills.

The pieces being performed include Carl Reinecke’s Flute Concerto, Margaret Bonds’ Selections from Montgomery Variations and Antonin Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.”

“The flute concerto, which spotlights Hannah Hammel Maser, was proposed by the orchestra to celebrate their flautists who play regularly but are not always recognized for their work,” the conductor said.

“I paired it with the Dvorak symphony and Montgomery Variations, which are such exciting pieces for a concert and a great way to get people excited about music making.

“The Montgomery Variations is a piece that I really love. Margaret Bonds Is an incredible American composer who has been overlooked for a long time but deserves a great deal of recognition. Her piece is a beautiful programmatic work that deserves a lot of attention and is very moving.”

Yankovskaya, at home in Chicago with her husband and two young children, serves as music director of Chicago Opera Theater while making time to travel for a variety of freelance engagements. Among this season’s travels are appearances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic and the Richmond Symphony.

“Conducting started when I was in late high school,” said Yankovskaya, also a piano and violin player whose interest in music started in Russia under the influence of her mother, a devoted music fan.

“Somebody saw something in me, and one of my youth orchestra conductors put me on the podium and said I should conduct. He gave me the right opportunity and support I needed to succeed. It felt right. It fit my personality and the kind of collaborative music making that I wanted to do.

“It’s all about serving as a conduit for people to come together and unify something that is greater than the individual parts — something that brings people together in a really facile way on stage and in the audience. I find that very special.”

In the United States, Yankovskaya earned her bachelor’s degree in music and philosophy from Vassar College. Her master of music degree in conducting came from Boston University, which is located in a city where she was able to gain work experience in opera and with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

After Boston and before Chicago, she spent a few years working in New York accepting freelance responsibilities. Some of her work was with the late and prominent conductor Lorin Maazel.

“I did a concert last fall with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra that celebrated the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” recalled the conductor, who also has done work with Yiddish programs.

“Opera singer Denyce Graves sang a couple of arias. The concert ended up revolving around Ruth’s favorite musical works. That was interesting because most of the programs are not based on the tastes of one individual. That was a special moment.”

Another special moment was during the pandemic when she worked on a recording of the opera “Taking Up Serpents” by composer Kamala Sankaram.

Six years ago, she launched the Refugee Orchestra Project, which ranks high in her projects because it is one way she repays the help she received establishing her career in the United States.

“The Refugee Orchestra Project was founded when I already had a busy career,” she said. “I wanted to do something to give back for what this country and individuals have given me and help fight some of the xenophobia that I saw around me.

“It originally was supposed to be one concert to raise money for refugees, but there have continued to be so much interest in what we do that people reached out to us and what turned out to be involved in various events and performances.

“We have chosen the most interesting pieces every year and continued to perform as an organization. We now have a number of players performing in London. We did a big concert in Carnegie Hall over the summer. “

Although Yankovskaya is debuting her conducting work in Michigan, she has been in the state a number of times. While she has studied with Kenneth Kiesler at the University of Michigan, she also has connected with cousins Lauren and Zach London, at the helm of the Penny Seats Theatre Company.

“I love to make music for fun that’s not necessarily classical music,” she said. “We do many singalongs in my home.”

