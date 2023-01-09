The more the narrative spread in the news and social media that what happened to Hamlin “has never happened before,” the more rebuttals surfaced.

Happy, healthy new year. I’m writing this just two days after the horrific medical emergency that occurred on the field during the nationally televised Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2 between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

I don’t have the benefit of knowing the fate of the Bills’ Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old defensive back who suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. He had just made a tackle that was described as a “routine football play.”

As the saying goes: “Life can change on a dime.” On this particular night, it changed at the 50-yard line of Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. I pray that as you read this Damar is on the road to recovery.

Tears welled up in my eyes as I watched the collective emotional reaction by players and coaches who were bearing witness to lifesaving measures being taken to save Damar’s life.

I was riveted to the telecast on ESPN. At times over the next two hours, I flipped to other news sources looking for any morsel of good news. I listened to a myriad of in-studio hosts and former players describe the incident as “unprecedented.”

Not if you’re a Detroit Lions fan it wasn’t. A Google search would’ve been so simple and instantly informed anyone involved in the dissemination of information about our very own Detroit Lion Chuck Hughes.

I know firsthand. I was 16 years old, sitting with my father in Tiger Stadium a half-century ago on Oct. 24, 1971, when Lions’ wide receiver Chuck Hughes, having had no contact with any other player on the field, fell lifeless to the ground, he, too, the victim of a cardiac arrest. Our family learned of Hughes’ passing later while watching the evening news around our kitchen table.

While first and foremost my attention was on the well-being of Damar Hamlin, I have to admit I eventually began feeling a growing sense of frustration over not hearing any historical reference to the Hughes story.

Of course, this tragedy occurred without warning, turning a sportscast into a national, even a global human interest story. Immediate responses are required without the benefit of forethought or facts. I get that. I’ve experienced that when as part of the Dick Purtan radio show we were forced to react to the 9-11 attacks on the Twin Towers as it was happening.

From the moment the Hamlin tragedy unfolded, I also began wondering if any of Chuck Hughes’ family were tuned into the game. I can’t even imagine what they must have been thinking, reliving, reprocessing upon viewing or hearing about this tragic news.

A day after the game, I came upon a piece written by author Jeff Pearlman for the opinion page at CNN.com. He spoke to Hughes’ son Brandon, now 53, who shared with him the impact the coverage of Damar Hamlin’s peril had on him. “Everything they were saying was so familiar to me,” Brandon told Pearlman, “but they kept talking about how this was unprecedented. I thought, no, no it’s not at all. Not at all.”

Brandon shared his mother Sharon’s reaction to the news coverage. “All these news people are too young to remember,” Hughes widow, now 77, told her son. “But I’ve seen this before. I’ve seen it.”

Michael Wilbon of ESPN would echo Sharon Hughes’ sentiments. “I was 13 years old. I’ll never forget it,” he said. “It’s not unprecedented. You have to be older like us.” Older yes, but still a fact just an internet search away.

Sharon Hughes would later tell nbc.com that she was very emotional and felt an immediate bond with the Hamlin family that night, staying awake as late as she could, forcing her eyes open, needing to know that history was not repeating itself. Brandon added that if Hamlin’s family needed one, “They have a support system here.”

The more the narrative spread in the news and social media that what happened to Hamlin “has never happened before,” the more rebuttals surfaced.

“They never mentioned Chuck Hughes,” a friend of Chuck’s told an Abilene, Texas, television station, where Chuck was a high school gridiron star. A former teacher at the high school told the same station: “They kept saying there had never been anything like this on the field, and I thought, ‘Yep. We had an Abilene High Eagle do that.’”

I called Jerry Green, the Detroit News’ beat reporter for the Lions at the time of Hughes death. I wrote about Jerry’s incredible career last March in the JN.

He, too, expressed surprise by the absence of any earlier mentions of Hughes’ passing in the Hamlin coverage. Like me, he heard ESPN refer to the Hamlin incident as “unprecedented.”

Still a contributing writer at 94, Green shared his remembrances of Chuck Hughes on that fateful day at Tiger Stadium in last week’s Jan. 3 edition of his paper. He recalls making his way to the locker room after the game. “We waited. The door opened, coach Joe Schmidt told us Chuck had died of a heart attack. He had died on the field, face down, on the mud-ridden gray grass.”

It was at the time, shall we say, unprecedented. Days later, Green would attend Hughes’ funeral in Texas.

In his column, Jerry also recounted other football tragedies that had befallen Detroit Lion players. There was Mike Utley, paralyzed during a game at the Silverdome in 1991. Linebacker Reggie Brown would lay unconscious on the Silverdome field in 1997, eventually recovering from a spinal contusion.

Utley lost the use of his legs. When being taken off the field on a stretcher that fateful day, he famously gave the fans the “thumbs up,” which would later become the trademark of the Mike Utley Foundation, which has supported funding for research into a cure for paralysis for the last 30 years.

In 2011, I had the privilege of being asked by Mike and his wife, Dani, to emcee an event for their foundation. What a dynamic duo these two are. Since Mike’s injury, they’ve been a source of endless inspiration for others navigating similar circumstances.

“I hope God reaches down and touches him and gets him back to being the role model that I hear he’s been,” Mike told me last week during a phone call about the Hamlin injury.

When you talk with Mike Utley, it’s always part conversation, part motivational speech. He gives you a kick in the butt when you’re not even looking for one.

“An injury, a situation,” he said, “can’t change you unless you allow it. That’s just the way it is. This game will change your life forever — some good, some bad. The game of football teaches you so much. It has given me so much more than it has taken and, God willing, I would do it again. I know he [Hamlin] loves the game and it’s hard to have it taken away from you, but life comes first.”

The news coverage in the aftermath of Hamlin’s medical emergency began to include doctors who tried to provide insight. But I admire ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt for excluding that in his coverage after the Bills-Bengal’s game was postponed.

“My personal preference was that I didn’t want to bring in a physician to speculate,” Van Pelt told several news agencies. “I totally see the other side, where a well-trained eye of a physician might recognize something that might totally make sense. But I just didn’t want to be speculating.”

Speculation has become the go-to source for broadcasters to fill what has become today’s endless and often laborious 24-hour news cycle. From my vantage point, speculation only serves to feed unsubstantiated narratives no matter what the news story. It has become as common place as “Breaking News,” which has lost its luster because of its overuse.

Well, I guess it must be pretty apparent by now that the Damar Hamlin story struck a nerve on several levels for me. I usually reserve this space for something humorous, but here we are. And what the heck, here’s a closing thought.

Like so many of us, I hope that upon the arrival of this edition of your JN we have been on the receiving end of some very good news about Damar Hamlin. If it can serve any additional purpose, I would say that it should be a reminder in this new year to show the same amount of empathy for those who are suffering, even outside the spotlight. Everyday folks with everyday problems.

I know for a fact Damar Hamlin has been living by that philosophy well before his name pulled at our heartstrings on the evening of Jan. 2. He had previously established a GoFundMe campaign during the pandemic to support a toy drive to provide toys to needy children.

At the onset of his career in 2021 he said: “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from, and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.”

According to one report, the fund he established had recently surpassed its goal of raising $2,500 by a modest $421. Since Damar’s injury, the campaign has eclipsed the $7 million mark. He is already changing lives while he fights for his own.

As we make our way through this new year, let us not wait for a tragedy on a grand scale to motivate us to do good on a regular basis, be it financially or with a contribution of your time.

Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker, and emcee. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com, “Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@thejewishnews.com.