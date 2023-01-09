As executive vice president and COO, Willis will be responsible for ensuring the organization’s program, fiscal and strategic goals are met, and key community needs are consistently addressed.

Human services and workforce rehabilitation executive James Willis has been announced as the new executive vice president and chief operating officer of Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in Metro Detroit.

Willis, who has been with the nonprofit agency for 26 years, has been promoted from his former position of vice president of vocational rehabilitation and workforce development. He will now oversee business operations of the Southfield-based organization, which aims to enhance the lives of job seekers, seniors, people with disabilities and those living with serious mental illnesses in metro Detroit.

“Throughout his time at Gesher Human Services, James has worked tirelessly toward our mission of ensuring that people with disabilities can lead fulfilling lives, whether that is through day programming or working in the community,” said Gesher CEO Paul Blatt.

As executive vice president and COO, Willis will be responsible for ensuring the organization’s program, fiscal and strategic goals are met, and key community needs are consistently addressed. He will also be responsible for designing and implementing policies to further support agency culture and vision.

“I am humbled to serve as the COO of an extraordinary organization and team of caring and compassionate professionals that has such a long history of providing services, support, and advocacy for individuals in need across Metro Detroit. I look forward to the opportunity in carrying the work of building equity within our community,” Willis said.