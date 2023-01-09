The partnership is fundraising to create Dignity Grows Totes, which are filled with a month’s supply of personal hygiene products and essential period items.

The Well, NEXTGen Detroit and the Women’s Philanthropy Tikkun Olam Volunteers (TOV) at Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are all coming together for a Dignity Grows pack party with Brilliant Detroit as the distribution partner.

Dignity Grows is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide individuals in need with essential personal hygiene products so they can attend school and work and participate in community life without interruption.

According to the organization, nearly 30% of menstruators in the U.S. suffer from “period poverty,” lacking the financial resources to purchase basic menstrual hygiene necessities.

This is viewed as the kickoff of Dignity Grows’ Detroit chapter.

“This is a fantastic project and we wanted to start a chapter. And we finally made it happen,” said Steph Belsky, NEXTGen Detroit co-chair and rebbetzin of The Well. “It’s really exciting to see The Well and Federation, both NEXTGen and Women’s Philanthropy, all coming together for this great cause that is bigger than any of us.”

Women’s Philanthropy took notice of Dignity Grows after its five Women’s Philanthropy volunteer leaders — who serve on the National Women’s Philanthropy board — came back from a national retreat, where the organization’s efforts were highlighted.

Women’s Philanthropy members discussed how they could make it happen in Detroit, said Amy Neistein, director of Women’s Philanthropy.

Everyone involved has a connection to Brilliant Detroit.

“We thought they would be fantastic as a distribution partner, and we are going to be bringing in a handful of people to volunteer to pack these totes with us,” Belsky said. “Then we’re going to send them off to Brilliant Detroit and their different hubs where these supplies are needed.

“To be able to do our small part, to get these hygiene products into the hands of families that need it, it’s very exciting.”

The goal is to pack a minimum of 180 totes at $10 each for a pre-event fundraising goal of $1,800.

Those interested can choose to donate only or donate and join the packing party. This event is limited to 50 volunteer packers on a first-come, first-served basis. The event takes place Sunday, Jan. 22 from 2-4 p.m. in the conference rooms of the Federation building on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township.

“There’s so much interest in this project here, and we’re really hoping to get at least one other packing party out of this. So, if you don’t get on the list to pack for this first project, stay tuned; we will definitely be opening up a waitlist,” Belsky said.

The fundraising will be ongoing after the Jan. 22 event.

“The goal here is to launch the project. Even though it’s limited to 50 people for the packing with a goal of 180 bags, we hope that funds collected will launch the program further,” Neistein said. “Our community is in such a great time of collaboration. There’s so much need out there and so many people want to help.”

Brilliant Detroit is the chapter’s first distribution partner, not an exclusive distribution partner.

“We’ve explored a few in the planning, and we know there is great need out there and other distribution partners who are poised to help distribute,” Neistein said.

To donate and/or sign up to volunteer, visit jewishdetroit.org/event/dignity-grows.