The Detroit Jewish News Foundation is excited to welcome Marni Raitt as its first-ever executive director.

In this newly created position, Marni will be overseeing all aspects of the Foundation and its two primary programs, the William Davidson Archives of Detroit Jewish History and the Detroit Jewish News.

Marni is a native Metro Detroiter who grew up in West Bloomfield, spent summers at Camp Tamarack, played softball in the Maccabi Youth Games and attended services at Temple Kol Ami. She made her bat mitzvah during a trip to Israel with her family and the temple on the top of Masada.

She attended the University of Michigan and, after graduating, headed to the West Coast to pursue an acting career. While there, she landed a “day job” in public relations at the Walt Disney Company and, ultimately, opted for a career in PR instead of performing.

That path led her back to Metro Detroit in 2004, where she had stints at Quicken Loans and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. She was able to join the Federation’s 2005 Young Adult Mission to Israel as well.

In 2009, she headed to New York’s East Village, where she had senior executive level roles at several PR agencies. She said she began to feel the pull to come home during the pandemic and returned to Detroit last year. “I have a passion for the arts, animals and the Jewish community,” she said, “and was looking for an opportunity in those fields.”

Mark Davidoff, senior advisor to the board of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation, had the good fortune to connect with Marni, whom he realized would be just the person to take the Detroit Jewish News Foundation to the next level.

“The Foundation has made extraordinary progress in the last two years since assuming operations of the Detroit Jewish News,” Davidoff said. “The time has come for a full-time chief professional to lead the organization to take it even further in reaching its mission.”

DJN Foundation Board Chair Gary Torgow added, “The creation of the executive director position will ensure that the Foundation is properly positioned for long-term growth and sustainability, and the Board of the Foundation looks forward to Marni’s insights and leadership.”

Marni said she was grateful for the opportunity. “The Jewish News has been an instrumental part of my life and has marked many milestones for me and my family,” she said. “I feel so fortunate to be able to join the organization and continue to improve upon what’s already been built.”

Marni began working with the Detroit Jewish News Foundation on Jan 9. She can be reached at mraitt@thejewishnews.com.