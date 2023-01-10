CommunityFaces & Places Faces & Places: Magical Chanukah at Shir Tikvah By JN Staff - 01/10/2023 4:00 PM 23 0 Robyn Rinke, Haviva Ferrier and Debra Yamstein Over 150 people gathered at Shir Tikvah for a magical Chanukah celebration on the first night of Chanukah. Magic by Baffling Bill illuminated the night, followed by candle lighting, Chanukah songs, sweets and even a selfie booth. Children served as assistants to Baffling Bill the magician. Courtesy of Shir Tikvah More than 150 people came to celebrate the first night of Chanukah. Courtesy of Shir Tikvah RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Next Dor: NEXTGen Detroit Capping Off a Great Year Grand-Friends Are Welcome DJN Foundation Welcomes Inaugural Executive Director