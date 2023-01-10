Robyn Rinke, Haviva Ferrier and Debra Yamstein
Robyn Rinke, Haviva Ferrier and Debra Yamstein

Over 150 people gathered at Shir Tikvah for a magical Chanukah celebration on the first night of Chanukah. Magic by Baffling Bill illuminated the night, followed by candle lighting, Chanukah songs, sweets and even a selfie booth.

Children served as assistants to Baffling Bill the magician.
Children served as assistants to Baffling Bill the magician. Courtesy of Shir Tikvah
More than 150 people came to celebrate the first night of Chanukah.
More than 150 people came to celebrate the first night of Chanukah. Courtesy of Shir Tikvah
JN Staff

