The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will award its annual $1,500 scholarship to a law student who exemplifies the character and values of the late attorney Charles J. Cohen.

A Michigander at heart, he was a staunch advocate for his clients. An avid supporter of JBAM and the Jewish community, he continually stressed the importance of legal education. It was only fitting that JBAM chose to honor the life and legacy of Charles J. Cohen with this scholarship.

JBAM scholarship applicants must be enrolled full or part-time at a law school in Michigan; a 2L at the time of application; in good academic and administrative standing with a minimum 3.00 GPA; committed to practicing law in Michigan; and able to demonstrate a history of involvement within the Jewish community, the law school community and the legal community at-large.

Each applicant must submit: 1. A detailed letter of interest explaining how they meet award criteria, and any relevant connections and commitments to the Michigan; 2. A resume; 3. An official law school transcript; and 4. Up to two letters of recommendation as part of their application. Application materials must be submitted in a single pdf packet and in the order listed in the preceding section.

Applications are due to Andrew Cohen, andrew@theclo.com, by Feb. 24. For further information, email Andrew Cohen.