Unlike viruses created by nature, for antisemitism, created by humankind, there is no testing to inform us who has it, and there is no one- or two-shot combo to knock it out.

The polio vaccine was developed in 1955 after 25 years of research and experimentation, and the vaccine for COVID was developed in record time. In the early days in searching for a cure for any virus, there are two critical questions: 1) How is it transmitted? and 2) How can it be prevented?

Like polio and COVID, however, the danger is you don’t know who is a carrier until it’s too late.

We all have our stories.

My father, Ron Davidoff, was an executive recruiter. He once had an employer client ask what we all know is the question before the real question, “Where is your family from?” The answer, of course, led to the conclusion from my dad’s soon-to-be former client, “So you’re Jewish!” And then, here it comes: “You know only 3 million Jews died in the Holocaust, not 6 million.”

Our former neighbor, who is a goodhearted, kind man, once referred to the corner of Maple and Orchard Lake Roads as “The Gaza Strip.” He obviously was not going to win any final Jeopardy question on geopolitics, but I knew what he meant; “That’s the Jewish downtown.”

More recently, I was picking up a carryout order from a very popular restaurant on “The Strip” when in a casual and uneventful conversation with the proprietor, he found a way to tell me that only Jews could afford certain luxuries. I informed my soon-to-be former regular eatery owner that I was a member of the Jewish community and that I was offended by his comment. Then it came; “You took it wrong. I didn’t mean it like that.” Interpretation = it’s not me; it’s you.

A recent article in one of Detroit’s daily newspapers had antisemitic overtones. The JCRC contacted a senior leader of that publication, who called me. I called a senior leader of our Federation, opening a channel for open dialogue and collaboration and an acceptable resolution for all parties, and a learning moment for the publication.

Antisemitism is like an iceberg; there is danger under the surface. It’s always there, with just momentary punches above the surface given the waves and currents of the day. Unlike icebergs, which can last more than 3,000 years until warmer water melts them away, we can’t expect nature to do our work.

Like Jewish communities all over the world, our community, acting as one with purpose and resolve, is the only answer to combating antisemitism when it comes to the surface.

Zero tolerance. Call it out. Confront it. Leverage community resources as allies, including your Detroit Jewish News. Stand tough, together.

Yes, I’ll miss my normal order at the restaurant noted above. But, like my father taught me, my business and my respect need to be earned. I can’t unhear what was said. I can’t just pretend that the iceberg is gone just because I don’t see it every day.

Mark Davidoff is senior adviser to the board of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation.