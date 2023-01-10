Next time you’re in the Big Apple, be sure to schedule a visit.

Museum of Broadway, the first new and permanent immersive, interactive museum celebrating Broad-way and showcasing its rich history, recently opened in New York City. The three-floor exhibit highlights legendary Broadway creators, musicians, composers, choreographers and artists, as well as some of the most notable musicals and plays performed on Broadway stages spanning centuries.

The self-guided tour starts with a brief video of the history of Broadway, acknowledging the influence of theater owners Shubert and Detroit native Netherlander. The exhibits are arranged in chronological order of shows, from the beginning of Broadway to the present. On display is a treasure trove of elaborate seen-on-stage costumes, artifacts, playbills, famous stage sets, rare photos, original props and re-created set designs. Overall, the museum features more than 500 individual productions and 1,000+ items, which includes both photos and 3D artifacts.

One of the first exhibits visitors see along the time-line of Broadway is the Ziegfeld Follies. Alongside the feathered powder-pink wallpaper sits a vanity, a mirror and photos of the showgirls. (The Ziegfeld Follies, inspired by the Follies Bergères of Paris, were spectacular stage revues that ran between 1907-1931.)

Throughout the museum, elaborate costumes can be viewed, including a Jets jacket worn in West Side Story, the little red dress from Annie, a red-and-green military jacket from Hair, two costumes worn in Hamilton and evening attire from Cabaret. There’s also the Red Death costume and Christine’s dress from Phantom of the Opera, and Bernadette Peters’ dress from Hello, Dolly.

An Oklahoma room is set up like a cornfield, with the music from the show playing in the background. Photos from the original 1943 productions can be seen, as well as Richard Rodgers’ music manuscripts.

The Jewish Influence

When journeying from room to room, what’s obvious is the enormous Jewish contribution to Broadway. Jewish directors, choreographers, producers and composers have left their mark on countless extraordinary and Tony Award-winning shows.

Jerome Robbins (born Jerome Wilson Rabinowitz) choreographed and directed West Side Story, Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof and Peter Pan. Stephen Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy, and wrote the music and lyrics for Company, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Follies, A Little Night Music and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II collaborated on Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. In recent years, Tony Kushner wrote Angels in America about the AIDS epidemic, and playwright Jonathan Larson wrote and composed the groundbreaking musical Rent.

At the museum, Jewish representation can also be seen in a gallery celebrating Joe Papp (born Joseph Papirofsky), who founded the Public Theater, where many acclaimed shows, such as Hamilton, began. Another section is devoted to Fiddler on the Roof, and there’s a special space dedicated to famed caricaturist Al Hirschfield, whose black ink drawings were seen regularly in the New York Times, on playbills, posters and in galleries. A replica of Hirschfeld’s barber chair, where he often finished his drawings, is placed near his sketchbooks that he used to record his initial impressions.

Stationed in each room is a docent ready to answer questions and take a photo of you with your phone or camera. Instagram-able opportunities abound — visitors can pose in front of any display or have their picture taken while leaning over Max Bialystock’s desk chair from The Producers or sitting at the counter in Doc’s drugstore from West Side Story. Another one of the many popular photo ops is sitting on the chairs from Cabaret, posing in front of make-up mirrors.

The museum winds down with a special section called The Making of a Broadway Show. It explains what goes on behind the scenes of every Broadway production and highlights all the backstage roles, including writers, stage managers, set designers and many more. Videos are available to view, with theater people describing their craft.

Visitors can have their “on-stage moment” with a projection that makes it look like they are standing on the stage of a Broadway house with the seats behind them.

In a very moving section, the AIDS quilt is on display, and on the walls are names of artists lost to the epidemic, including Michael Bennett, who directed A Chorus Line. (Bennett’s mother was Jewish.)

The museum is appropriately located off Times Square in the heart of Broadway, next to the Lyceum Theater. It was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed because of the COVID pandemic. New exhibits will be added as new shows open.

The Museum of Broadway is located at 145 W. 45th St. Timed tickets are $39 and flexible tickets are $49 (plus taxes and fees for both tickets). A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets can be purchased by calling (212) 239-6200 or online at www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets.