Volunteers and a dreidel mascot welcomed people to the game.
More than 50 menorah kits were distributed, and hundreds stopped for pictures with the menorah and the Dreidel Mascot.

Many Jewish Detroiters attended Holiday Night at LCA.
Many Jewish Detroiters attended Holiday Night at LCA.

When the Pistons hosted Holiday Game night at LCA on Dec. 20, they invited ChabaD of Greater Downtown Detroit to bring Chanukah alive on the concourse. With the help of a 9-foot menorah, the Dreidel Mascot and a group of volunteers, the third night of Chanukah was a joyous experience for Pistons (and Utah Jazz) fans.

