JGrand expands to include more people in its programming.

As has often been said, the only constant is change. JGrand, part of JFamily Detroit, first launched its programming in February 2022. And before 2022 was through, the Jewish grandparenting focused organization was ready to expand access to its programing to “grand-friends.”

There is truly no greater blessing than grandparents. Lori Fidler, coordinator of Grandparent Engagement at JGrand, explains JGrand’s two-prong service model: activities and events, and education. Past activities and events have included everything from riding tricycles around The J’s track to park play dates with parachute games. Educational resources include a Savvy Grandparent Toolbox filled with items to foster intergenerational bonding.

JGrand marketing focused on inviting children with their grandparents. Then, Tina Pinter and Tilly Katz came to a summer JGrand event at The J’s outdoor pool and laid the inspiration for grand-friends, a eureka moment for a necessary and positive expansion of JGrand service beneficiaries. Tilly’s own grandmother could not join Tilly for this event, so Tilly’s mom, Marni Katz, asked Pinter to step in and accompany her daughter.

Pinter and Tilly’s close relationship formed at Willoway Day Camp where Pinter has worked for many years as head of the swim program. Pinter has kids of her own, but no grandchildren yet. Pinter loves working with kids. “I find joy and happiness with kids,” Pinter shares.

When Pinter is not at Willoway, she is the director of first impressions at Hillel Day School.

Seeing Pinter and Tilly together for the JGrand pool event illuminated a need in the community to expand to allowing grand-friend accompaniment and not just grandparents.

A multitude of reasons exist for why a child’s own grandparents may be unable to participate, Fidler says. Many children are not fortunate enough to have living grandparents. Often generations of a family do not live in the same state. Sometimes a grandparent’s ability to participate is limited by other factors, such as health.

At this time, no program is in place to facilitate creating child and grand-friend buddies. For now, Fidler looks to the child’s family to ask extended family and friends who already have a relationship with the child as well as the parent’s trust to accompany the child to JGrand programming.

The important message that Fidler aims to share with the Metro Detroit Jewish community is that grand-friends are welcome. She hopes the expansion of welcome will enable more children and adult community members to benefit from JGrand’s programming.

The JGrand program is supported by the Norman A and Susan L Pappas Family Support Foundation. For more information about JGrand programs and activities, visit https://jfamily.jccdet.org/jgrand. Lori Fidler can be reached at lfidler@jccdet.org.