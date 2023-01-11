If you missed out on either of these events, do not worry; plenty of more diverse experiences are coming in 2023.

It was the perfect ending to the 2022 calendar, as NEXTGen Detroit hosted two amazing events to kick off the holiday season. Chanukah started a bit early, as NEXTGen Detroit held its monthly happy hour, L’Chaim Detroit, with a fun dreidel spin. Over 110 guests enjoyed a latke bar, dressed up in Chanukah sweaters and sipped on good drinks at Oak Park Social on Dec. 13 for L’Chanukah Detroit.

“This L’Chanukah bar night was incredible,” said Laura Gottlieb, a NEXTGen Detroit board member and L’Chanukah Detroit event co-chair. “The bar was packed with both familiar and new faces. It was so fun to catch up with friends I haven’t seen in so long and finally have a chance to be with the community and enjoy the holiday celebration together.”

Along with Laura, Jeffrey Sondheimer and Sara Weinfeld helped organize this record-breaking event. “I was beyond delighted and truly energized by the large turnout of people in attendance,” Sondheimer said. “It was a privilege to assist in bringing together and growing our Jewish community of young professionals here in Metro Detroit.”

To cap off the year, co-chairs Jared Kohlenberg, Doug Thoenes, Stephanie Hollander, Lily Indenbaum and Justin Polk helped bring more than 70 NEXTGen Detroiters down to Ford Field to get a private tour of the facilities as they went “Inside the Lions Den.”

“Inside the Lions Den gave us such a great chance to explore Ford Field and hear more about the history of the Lions and the stadium,” Hollander said. “It was perfect to have an opportunity to see everything and go onto the field without a packed house.”

If you missed out on either of these events, do not worry; plenty of more diverse experiences are coming in 2023.

“I am so fortunate for the NEXTGen Detroit community for helping put on events like this,” co-chair Polk said. “We are so lucky to experience Detroit in so many different ways.”

Lauren Soifer is associate director of NEXTGen Detroit.