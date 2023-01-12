Giant ice menorah lighting and Chanukah party bring together 250 eastside Jews.

Chabad Jewish Center of Troy celebrated Chanukah with a giant community-wide event for Jews east of Woodward.

More than 250 Jewish people joined the party called “Chanukah on Ice,” which included ice skating, a giant ice menorah, a figure skating show from the Detroit Skating Club, Chanukah arts and crafts and, of course, Chanukah food.

The public Chanukah celebration is being heralded as a response to the worrisome rise in antisemitic rhetoric online and elsewhere. “Our response to hatred of any kind must never be to cower or hide our faith,” said Rabbi Menachem Caytak, who directs Chabad Jewish Center of Troy with his wife, Chana.

“The story of Chanukah is about the tremendous power of light to overcome darkness. We can have no better response to negativity we encounter than to gather in even greater numbers and celebrate the light of the menorah in public.”

Many of the families who participated in the event are not involved with any other Jewish organization besides the Chabad Jewish Center of Troy.

“I honestly never knew there were so many Jews on this side of town,” remarked David Silver, an eastside resident. “What Chabad has done in their short time being here is truly remarkable. The Jewish community is coming out of the woodwork, and I love being a part of it!”

The Year of Gathering

This year’s public menorah lighting carried added significance as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering,” a once-in-seven-years Jewish tradition. The marking of this special occasion is part of the reason Chabad Jewish Center of Troy is focusing so much this year on bringing the Jewish community together.

“Unity is what makes a strong community,” Caytak said. “Hakhel is a time for us to tune in to this because together we can accomplish great things. There is no greater display of the literal light it is in our power to bring into the world than to gather together and light the menorah. This is what the world needs.”

Mayor of Troy Ethan Baker shared a few words and lit the shamash to start off the public menorah lighting. “I am proud to embrace the religious diversity in Troy and to stand with our community members of varying faiths and beliefs,” Baker said.

The event’s main sponsor was Hebrew Free Loan, as well as the James Silver Team and Robert Silverstein Mortgage Lending.

Hebrew Free Loan Executive Director David Contorer and HFL incoming president Allen Berman shared how Hebrew Free Loan is making a difference in people’s lives with interest-free loans.

“We were thrilled that Rabbi Menachem Caytak’s outreach has successfully connected 800 Jewish families from Troy, Madison Heights, Rochester, Shelby Township and other parts of our region where our own outreach efforts may not be reaching Jewish people,” said Contorer, who added they were able to have conversations with attendees about how HFL can partner to pay for college, fix homes, pay off high-interest debt, start families and cover many of life’s expenses.

“HFL is proud to sponsor Rabbi Caytak’s important Chabad JCC work,” Contorer said, “and this type of program is exactly where we want to be to connect with Jewish community members in a grassroots way to share info about our loans.”

Alex Elizarov, from E and Y Insurance Agency, a proud supporter of Chabad Jewish Center of Troy, lit the giant ice menorah. And to add excitement to the evening, Caytak announced that a brand-new Jewish day camp would open this summer.

“Families just want more Jewish programming,” said Chana Caytak, co-director of Chabad Jewish Center of Troy. “This camp is in response to just that. Now, with our Jewish Kids Club, our Hebrew School of the Arts and our just-announced Jewish day camp, we hope to educate the next generation of Jews living on this side of town.”

Submitted by Chabad Jewish Center of Troy.