Mazel tov to these January Here’s To Jewish community members for their various success stories!

The Jewish Theological Seminary awarded honorary doctorates to 40 rabbis at a recent convocation ceremony. JTS celebrated and honored the achievements of these important members of the rabbinate for their more than 25 years of service. Among them was a Detroiter, Rabbi Michele Faye Faudem of Hillel Day School of Metropolitan Detroit in Farmington Hills.

Transitions Legal, a Bloomfield Hills-based family law firm, has hired Kacie Pohlman as its newest associate attorney. Pohlman worked in family law and personal injury/no-fault law at her previous firm. During her college studies, she studied romantic relationships and group therapy, adding knowledge that informs her legal career and inspiring her to choose family law as her area of specialty. She also learned conflict resolution and attachment styles to better understand how people react and manage conflict, which informs her work with the Our Family in Two Homes resource that Transitions Legal offers to clients.

Hadassah has selected Detroit resident Amy Sapeika to be a member of the inaugural class of Evolve Leadership Fellows, the organization’s new leadership development program. Sapeika, a communications coordinator at Hillel Day School of Metro Detroit, is a third-generation Life Member of Hadassah. The Fellows met with senior Hadassah volunteer leaders and longtime Hadassah members in Israel in November. On their return to the U.S., the Fellows began a series of leadership development sessions.