Young professionals from The Well embark on a life-changing trip.

On Nov. 8, a group of young professionals from The Well, a community-building nonprofit led by Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, embarked on an eight-day adventure in Germany.

Germany Close Up is an initiative created to enrich transatlantic dialogue and provide Jewish North American young professionals in their 20s and 30s with an opportunity to experience modern Germany up close and personally.

The trip began with a walking tour of the Jewish History of Berlin, an engaging and educational presentation of German history in 60 minutes. The second day was more heavy-hearted as the group visited Track 17, a memorial created by the German national railway service to commemorate the deportations that took place between 1941 and 1942. Then, Jews in Berlin were sent to ghettos and concentration camps, including Sachsenhausen, a labor camp in operation from 1936 to 1945, where a variety of political prisoners were held, in addition to Jews and other groups persecuted by the Nazis.

The trip also included a walking tour of several WWII memorials, including the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, the Memorial to the Persecuted Homosexuals under National Socialism and the Memorial to the Sinti and Roma Victims of National Socialism. That was followed by a walking tour commemorating the “November Pogroms of 1938,” also known as Kristallnacht. The group was there on its 84th anniversary and was able to attend a commemoration event at the local Jewish Community Center.

Day Four began with a bus tour of Berlin and ended with a panel discussion on initiatives against antisemitism and right-wing extremism.

Day Five included a trip to the Jewish Museum Berlin and celebrating Shabbat at a local synagogue. Trip attendees had a free day on Shabbat to rest or explore the city on their own. The following day, the group set out for Halberstadt, a small town about 2.5 hours away from Berlin, a city brimming with Jewish history. Then it was back to Berlin to enjoy a group dinner with some German young professionals associated with the Germany Close Up program.

The final day of the trip was focused on current political action in Germany. The group met with Karsten Voigt, a German elder statesman, and Mareike Geipel, from the Office of the Special Officer for Relations to Jewish Organizations, Questions on Anti-Semitism, International Affairs of Sinti and Roma, and Holocaust Remembrance.

The Jewish News asked three of the local participants to reflect on the trip to Germany and what it meant to them.

An Intense Commemoration

By Isaac Vineburg

Our group was honored to attend a memorial held by Berlin’s Jewish community for the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht. Held outside the former Fasanenstrasse Synagogue, destroyed the night of Nov. 9, 1938, the community gathered to remember.

A reading of the names of Holocaust victims from Berlin began hours before. By the time the commemoration began, the reader was only at “L” surnames. We gathered nearby in front of a wall etched with the names of concentration camps as a local cantor began to chant the El Maleh prayer. The shadows cast from the lights made for a memorable projection of the singer’s silhouette on the wall.

It was an intense moment. I love the sound of the El Maleh prayer. I always find it so moving, although I wish we never had to hear it. The cantor’s words bounced off the surrounding buildings and filled the neighborhood. The loud cries of mourning rang through the silence of the evening. The neighborhood had no choice but to hear a Jewish lament. I noticed young people in their high-rise apartments looking down at us wondering what was happening, then leave the window and return to their evening. Did their grandparents do the same 84 years ago?

Then, abruptly, the cantor’s cry that was so loud and powerful, propelling upon the neighborhood our feelings of profound grief, was drown out by passing trains on an elevated track next to the ruined synagogue. The train’s wheels shrieked against the rail. The clacking sounds of the track made the cantor’s prayer fade away. His pain still projected on the wall, his sorrow was muffled by the trains using the same tracks that carried the former synagogue’s members to their doom.

And, in those moments, suddenly, the neighborhood was not forced to listen, not forced to hear the wailing of grief, not forced to bear witness. And I felt small again. Ignored again by the city of Berlin, which smothered our pleas once more, the same as it did on that same night in 1938.

The prayer went on like this for some time, with feelings inside me of powerfulness and powerlessness chasing each other like a game of cat and mouse.

Feelings of how, after 84 years, we can make the city bear witness to our pain, and how the city ignores our pain still. It was profound.

Isaac Vineburg lives in Farmington Hills.

Block der Frauen / Block of Women

By Stephanie Belsky

Never underestimate the power of a group of angry women.

One of the most impactful memorials we saw while in Berlin was covered in graffiti, in a small park in the empty lot and former home of the Alte Synagogue — “The Old Synagogue” — which was destroyed in World War II on Rosenstrasse, one of Berlin’s oldest streets, and the site of the Jewish community center, which was built in 1905.

It was in this spot that a courageous act of civil disobedience by hundreds of non-Jewish women took place. On Feb. 27, 1943, the Nazis deported the last remaining Jews in Berlin to Auschwitz. Of these 6,000 deportees, a group of 1,700 Jewish men who had married “Aryan” women and were considered to be in “mixed marriages” were separated from the group, arrested and held captive in a welfare office for the Jewish community located at Rosenstrasse 2–4. The wives, mothers, sisters and friends of these men mobilized and publicly protested for their release. Of these men, only 27 were deported to Auschwitz.

The first group of Jewish men were released on March 6, 1943, and others followed. The 27 men who had initially been deported to Auschwitz were released and sent back to Berlin. Can you imagine? These women were able to free the men being held in the community center before being deported and bring 27 back from the dead. Back from Auschwitz.

The artist and sculptor Ingeborg Hunzinger created this memorial, Block of Women, in 1995. Hunzinger was the daughter of a Jewish mother and wanted to commemorate one of the very few public acts of retaliation against the Nazis and to show that the idea of “no one could fight against the Nazis” was completely false; these brave women are proof. This protest was the only known public German protest against the deportation of Jews.

The artist brilliantly portrays the anguish and fear that these women had of losing their menfolk, as two women console each other. Hunzinger shows the torment of the Jewish men, and the joyous reunification of the families. In the end, love won over hate.

Further back from the sculptures of the women and men fighting for their lives, is a solitary figure sitting comfortably on a bench looking away from the scene taking place only feet away. This is meant to symbolize all of the people of Berlin — and around the world — who knew (who saw and heard) what was happening and still did nothing while millions of men, women and children were being persecuted and murdered during the Holocaust.

This powerful multi-part memorial is a reminder that during a time of complete darkness and suffering, there is still light and love, faith and hope, and a group of people who refused to accept their fate as inevitable.

Being in Germany while the U.S. and Michigan’s impending election with a woman’s right to choose on the ballot only three days away, I couldn’t help but have faith and be proud that I am part of another group of strong women who stand up for what they knew to be right and to fight for the truth and to fight the darkness with, and for, love.

Stephanie Belsky lives in Royal Oak.

Remembrance Culture

By Yevgeniya Gazman

When Jakob Hoffmann, one of the Germany Close Up guides, used the term “remembrance culture” at our welcome and introduction meeting in Berlin, Germany, I thought, “How novel and insightful a term.” I did not realize how accurate, ingrained and common the term would be for The Well’s experience with Germany Close Up.

Germany Close Up was established in 2007 and, since 2021, is administered by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). Germany Close Up is an independent initiative funded by the German government. The goal of the program is to show the good and the bad of modern Germany. Program Director Kathleen Gransow said the program presents many perspectives and may confuse a little bit rather than give a single answer or viewpoint.

Upon returning from Germany, I agonized over doing justice to the experience in writing and photographs that I planned to share with the community through this story for the Detroit Jewish News.

Twice since returning from Berlin, I visited the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills to gather my thoughts and get my facts straight. I was most concerned about accurately depicting the magnitude of Kristallnacht.

Of all the things we learned about on the trip, the most striking to me was the scale of destruction on Kristallnacht. In our program for the trip, the Wednesday, Nov. 9, evening activity was labeled “Commemoration Event of the Jewish Community of Berlin of the 84th Anniversary of the November Pogroms of 1938.” I had heard the term “pogrom” before but not in connection with Germany, but rather Russia. Pogrom is a Russian word.

One of our guides, Johanna Blender, explained that, essentially, it is not politically correct to say Kristallnacht in Germany because it is a Nazi term and may have some antisemitic trope associated with Jews and wealth. So rather than referring to the night of Nov. 9, 1938, as Kristallnacht, it is referred to by Germans as the November Pogroms of 1938. Everyone on the trip recognized and felt comfortable using the term Kristallnacht. Needless to say, the horror of the event was not lost for us in the language.

Not only was our group in Berlin on the Gregarian anniversary of Kristallnacht, we were also there on the Hebrew calendar date anniversary — a rare overlap.

Prior to this trip, I did not understand how pivotal Kristallnacht was in the mobilization of hate and carrying out of brutal violence against Jews. I did not grasp that Kristallnacht was not merely an insidious riot against Jews in a central location, but rather in a single night on Nov. 9, 1938, “91 Jews were murdered, more than 1,400 synagogues across Germany and Austria were torched, and Jewish-owned shops and businesses were plundered and destroyed. In addition, the Jews were forced to pay ‘compensation’ for the damage that had been caused and approximately 30,000 Jews were arrested and sent to concentration camps.” (yadvashem.org)

1,400 synagogues! Can you fathom this scale of destruction? In a single night!?

On the day prior to the Kristallnacht anniversary, we traveled to and toured the memorial and museum at the former concentration camp Sachsenhausen. This is the very concentration camp to which Jews were sent following Kristallnacht. Almost 6,000 Jews arrived in Sachsenhausen in the days following the Kristallnacht riots.

Our group welcomed Kabbalat Shabbat at the New Synagogue in Berlin. Prior to the evening service, we sat down to a conversation with a synagogue member to learn how the community is involved in helping refugees from the ongoing war in Ukraine. At the service itself, it was striking how many of the congregants were young mothers and children from Ukraine. At the dinner following the service, I was struck by the children. They reminded me of myself and my brother when we were refugees from Russia. Like us, these children’s favorite condiment was ketchup.

One of the most striking days of the trip for me was our group’s visit to Halberstadt, one of the places in Germany that had been home to a large and important Jewish community for centuries. Jewish roots in Halberstadt date back to the 1200s. In Halberstadt, there are three Jewish cemeteries, two of which our group visited.

Today in Halberstadt, there is the Berend Lehmann Museum for Jewish History and Culture. The museum is named after Berend Lehmann who was “one of the most important court Jews of his time.” Among other contributions, Lehmann financed the building of the Klaus synagogue in Halberstadt as a teaching house as well as the first printing of the Babylonian Talmud in Germany.

On Kristallnacht, this synagogue, too, was ransacked, and the Torah scrolls burned. However, because the synagogue was surrounded by other buildings, it was not burned. Instead, on Nov. 18, 1938, the local Building Department ordered the manual demolition of the synagogue and billed the work to the Halberstadt Jewish community.

This city, once home to one of the largest Jewish populations in central Europe, today has barely a half-dozen Jewish residents and no living Jewish spaces, just museums to what once was.

Being here was a gut punch. The absence of Jews and the museums essentially to a lost civilization are the world Hitler sought in his final solution.

Prior to the trip, I picked up Anne Frank The Diary of a Young Girl at The Book Beat in Oak Park. It was my first time reading the harrowing first-person account of the Holocaust. I brought the book with me to Berlin and finished it on the trip.

I did not realize just how compulsory Anne’s account would be to my experience in Germany and to my own appreciation of being alive and free to be as authentic and public in my Jewish identity and practice as I choose to be.

I especially connected to a passage where Anne compares her own situation in hiding to that of a Jewish school friend lacking the safety temporarily afforded to Anne. Anne writes, “Oh, God, that I should have all I could wish for and that she should be seized by such a terrible fate. I am not more virtuous than she; she, too, wanted to do what was right, why should I be chosen to live and she probably to die? What was the difference between us? Why are we so far from each other now?”

There are no obvious answers. The trip to Germany reinforced my gratitude to be Jewish and alive. And implored me to do as much good as I can in my brief time.

Yevgeniya Gazman lives in Farmington.