So as we are accustomed to celebrating Chanukah and lighting candles, I can’t help but feel like our family’s menorah has lost a bit of its spark.

As Jews around the world celebrated and observed the miraculous Festival of Lights last month, my family found ourselves in a period of mourning.

Days before Chanukah, my 88-year-old Holocaust-surviving uncle Jack Gun passed away peacefully in his sleep. He lived a long life. A remarkable life. A life where he bore witness to such atrocities and horrors that there are actually groups of people today who deny this period of history could have ever happened.

Call it sick. Call it deranged. Call it twisted.

Call it what it is. Call it antisemitism. Because it is.

Forced from their home in Poland, my grandfather (my hero) was an 18-year-old boy, suddenly solely responsible for his 8-year-old brother (my uncle) during the war. They were split from their parents and sister — two boys on the run. They hid between tall haystacks on a farm during summers, afraid to make a move, itch or sound — fearful to be discovered by Nazis.

They hid in wooded forests and between tree branches during the fall. At one point, a heroic non-Jewish farmer dug them a hole in the ground, deep enough to hide in for a period of four months during winter. They were two boys in hiding and fighting for their lives.

Hidden children of the Holocaust — a most incredible and admirable club that no one ever asked to join — yet a unique, brave bond of brotherhood and sisterhood among these heroic Jewish souls.

They hid, they fought, they survived.

They survived for us. For my mom and her siblings. For my sisters and for my cousins. For my daughters and their cousins. And eventually for all of their children, too.

My uncle and my grandparents survived so we could live in a country like America with religious freedom.

Yet I know the holiday candles will shine bright year after year and for generations to come if we all vow to never forget.

“Never be a bystander,” my Uncle Jack taught us, and he reiterated that phrase over and over. Never forget the courage of Jack Gun and my grandparents, Manya and Anszel Gun, and millions of others. Never forget their stories. Never forget their bravery or fear. Never forget their pictures. Never forget the families behind the faces in those pictures. Never forget.

We must promise to continue connecting and educating others … and we certainly need a community willing and ready to listen.

We need partnership and we need allies. We need peace.

It’s this message that will allow us to keep lighting candles in honor of the brave generations before us.

We’ll light the candles with a promise to do our part and to not be bystanders. And we’ll light the candles as we retell their story, with hopes for a brighter future.

Adam Miller is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors. This story was originally published in the Cleveland Jewish News.