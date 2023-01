On Sunday, Dec. 18, Downtown Synagogue hosted its Annual Meeting and Chanukah Party. More than 100 people came out to schmooze, celebrate, eat and light menorahs together.

Guests danced to funky Chanukah music by Detroit band 7Layers and watched the flame-throwing menorah light up the Detroit sky.

Downtown Synagogue’s building is currently under renovation (scheduled to be complete late spring 2023) so the party took place in their temporary location inside of Christ Church Detroit.