Bloomfield Hills High School boys basketball star Noah Adamczyk hits the 1,000-point peak in his career.

Scoring 1,000 career points is the gold standard for a high school basketball player.

Bloomfield Hills High School star point guard Noah Adamczyk reached the 1,000-point mark last month in spectacular fashion, turning defense into offense in a blink of an eye.

The play started near midcourt late in a game against Plymouth on Dec. 14 at Bloomfield Hills. Adamczyk knew at the time that he needed two more points to reach 1,000.

“The guy I was guarding (Plymouth star Bryce Garbacz) picked up his dribble, I tipped the ball away from him, and I grabbed the loose ball,” Adamczyk said.

Adamczyk raced to the other end of the court, fully intending to dunk the ball, something the senior does often even though he’s barely a 6-footer.

But with 6-9 Kelvin Amoaka bearing down on him, Adamczyk decided a layup would be a safer choice.

“I didn’t want to take the chance of him (Amoaka) undercutting me when I was dunking,” Adamczyk said. “As it was, he got me with his body.”

Adamczyk needed to score 42 points against Plymouth to reach the 1,000-point mark for his four-year Bloomfield Hills career. The Michigan Mr. Basketball candidate scored exactly 42 points in leading the Black Hawks to a 63-47 non-league victory.

“I knew going into the game that I was 42 points away from 1,000, but I didn’t think about it until I came out of the locker room at halftime and my friends in the stands told me I had 27 points,” Adamczyk said. “Then I started counting when I scored.”

Bloomfield Hills coach Brian Canfield, who also was aware before the game that Adamczyk needed to score 42 points to get to 1,000, said he checked the scorebook with about 2.5 minutes left and noticed that Adamczyk had 40 points.

“I normally don’t check the scorebook during a game but it looked like we were going to win — we were about 13 to 15 points in front at that point — so I went over and looked at the book,” Canfield said.

He’s glad he did. Canfield called time out immediately after Adamczyk’s historic layup so an announcement about Adamczyk’s accomplishment could be made.

Plymouth didn’t score on its next possession, which turned out to be its last possession.

Adamczyk dribbled out the final minute of the game while getting a standing ovation, and Bloomfield Hills students stormed the court at the final buzzer to celebrate Adamczyk’s feat.

Adamczyk said getting 1,000 career points has been a goal since his freshman season. He reached the milestone even though the COVID-19 pandemic cost him several games during his sophomore season.

“I’m really happy to get to 1,000 points. I’ll always remember the night I did it. I took it all in over the next few days,” he said.

Adamczyk has the game ball from the Plymouth game. He hasn’t written anything on the ball yet, but the shoes he wore that night have the date and 1,000 written on them.

“Those shoes are in my game rotation of four or five pairs of shoes,” Adamczyk said. “I wore them again when we played Detroit Henry Ford (on Dec. 29). I’ll keep those shoes in the rotation but wear them less than my other shoes.”

Bloomfield Hills took a trip north to face Traverse City West on Dec. 16; then the Black Hawks returned home Dec. 20 to take on Walled Lake Central.

Adamczyk, who will turn 18 on Jan. 12, was honored for his 1,000 career points at the Walled Lake Central game. His older brother Max, a Michigan State University sophomore who will turn 20 on Feb. 9, joined him on the court for the ceremony.

Adam and Max played together on the Bloomfield Hills boys basketball team during Noah’s freshman and sophomore seasons.

The win over Plymouth came in Bloomfield Hills’ third game of the season. The Black Hawks were 6-1 before their holiday break last week.

A big reason for Bloomfield Hills’ fast start was Adamczak, who was averaging 30.2 points per game through seven games. His career point total had reached 1,074.

The two-time defending Oakland Activities Association White Division champion Black Hawks will need everything they can get from Adamczyk if they want to three-peat as OAA White champs after losing eight seniors to graduation.

Canfield isn’t worried about that.

“One of Noah’s biggest assets is his incredible drive to win. He hates losing,” Canfield said. “He can take his game to a different gear and maintain that high level.”

In addition to being a deadly 3-point shooter with vast range, Adamczyk is a force inside.

“Noah does so many things well. He can shoot, dribble, pass, dunk, block shots and rebound, and he can take the ball to the paint against much taller guys, getting enough elevation to hang over them,” Canfield said.

Adamczyk has added an improved skill to his repertoire this season.

“He’s stepped up his defense. He’s more aggressive,” Canfield said. “He’s pressuring the ball and getting into passing lanes, creating turnovers. I’m comfortable putting him up against the opposing team’s 5-10 point guard or a 6-3, 6-4 wing in our man-to-man defense.”

