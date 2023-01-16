Cantor Rachel Gottlieb Kalmowitz to perform in the musical Baby

It’s no secret in the theater world that plum roles for women of a more mature age are very scarce.

“There are either parts for the ingenue or some really old granny,” says Cantor Rachel Gottlieb Kalmowitz of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.

When she saw an audition notice for the David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr. musical Baby at Ridgedale Players in Troy, Kalmowitz was all in.

“Baby had a main role that was finally right for me, and I don’t have to cover my gray hair to do it,” Kalmowitz, 51, said. “I get to explore a lot of emotion in this show. It’s really nice to create this character with all of her complexities.”

It’s been nearly 20 years since Kalmowitz, who has her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in voice performance and was an Equity actor in New York City, has been on stage in a full theatrical production. But the subject matter of Baby really hit close to home for Kalmowitz. With the full support of Rabbi Mark Miller, Rabbi Megan Brudney and her other colleagues at Temple Beth El, Kalmowitz has been managing her full-time responsibilities at Temple Beth El and at home to make rehearsals and performances work. There have been no rehearsals on Shabbat but, during the three weekends of performances, Jan. 20-Feb. 5, Kalmowitz will be using her vacation time.

Temple Beth El Rabbis Miller and Brudney and pianist Jim Gabriel have already bought their tickets to the show. Temple Beth El Sisterhood is also bringing a group to the final performance.

Baby spotlights the pregnancy ups and downs of three couples in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Kalmowitz and Chris Bateson play empty nesters who are shocked to find out that Kalmowitz’s character, Arlene, is unexpectedly pregnant after a romantic anniversary weekend.

For Kalmowitz, the parallels between the character Arlene and herself are uncanny.

“Although my life worked out differently from Arlene’s, in that she’s been married for 20 years and has three kids in college, Arlene gets pregnant at the age of 43. I’ve been married for almost 15 years and got pregnant when I was 40, following three miscarriages,” says Birmingham resident Kalmowitz.

Kalmowitz and her husband, Carey, have an 11-year-old daughter, Ilana, who shares the love of dance and theater with her mom and sings with her mom at Temple Beth El and in the youth choir.

“As Arlene in the play, I sing that ‘I’ll be 60 when she’s 20,’ and, in real life, that’s how it’s worked out. I am so grateful to have a beautiful, healthy daughter.”

In the play, one of the couples has a miscarriage. Another has infertility issues.

“These are important issues that comes up in the play. I think that many women feel alone when going through things like infertility, miscarriage or marital stagnancy, and it’s helpful to see those experiences actualized on the stage,” she adds. “Apparently, we are the first theater in the country to stage Baby post-COVID, and it’s not done often, so it’s important to see it while you can.”

Jewish Roots in Grand Rapids

After living in Detroit and Ann Arbor, Kalmowitz’s family moved to Grand Rapids when she was 4 years old. By the time she was 7, Kalmowitz was acting in community theater productions and TV and radio commercials. She sang advertising jingles and was in the Temple Emanuel Grand Rapids Junior Choir.

“The rabbi’s wife was the first person to say that ‘this is a very special voice,’” said Kalmowitz, who is approaching her 19th year at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills.

With her special voice, Kalmowitz, at age 7, became the lead singer with her father on double bass and his friend, Dave Mayer from Detroit, on jazz piano in a band that Mayer named “Rachel and the Rascals.” Rachel and the Rascals performed every year at the Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts until she was 12. During that time, Kalmowitz continued to be an active part in the Grand Rapids theater scene.

“That was such a fun and cool experience — those early years when I was part of a community of incredibly talented people who worked together to make a piece of art. I loved that process,” Kalmowitz says.

Becoming a Cantor

There wasn’t a cantor at Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids when Kalmowitz was growing up.

“I didn’t know they existed,” she said. “During freshman year of college, I was feeling very surrounded by Christianity, and I felt I needed a Jewish outlet.”

She went to Sam Adler, who was the chair of the composition department at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York where she was attending college, to ask for guidance. It was beshert. Adler recommended her for the cantorial soloist position at Temple B’rith Kodesh near Eastman where she ultimately worked during her sophomore, junior and senior years.

After college, she had various jobs across the country, and Kalmowitz would contact the local temples to be a cantorial soloist sub. She even subbed at Temple Beth El when she was getting her master’s degree at the University of Michigan.

Rabbi Daniel Syme brought her to Temple Beth El in 2004 where she started as a cantorial soloist.

In 2016, Kalmowitz received her Cantorial Certification from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.

“It was a lot of work. It was four years of a very intensive process,” says Kalmowitz, who completed the cantorial program in the same cohort as now-Cantor Neil Michaels of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. “I became a cantor while I was working full time at Temple Beth El, and I had a young child. I was attending classes in person and virtually, and we spent a whole summer together in Jerusalem.”

Just like that busy time for Kalmowitz, she’s finding a way to make it work as she’s about to open this weekend in Baby.

“I am incredibly grateful that my colleagues, particularly Rabbis Miller and Brudney, have been so supportive of my desire to do the show.”

Baby the musical runs weekends Jan. 20-Feb. 5. Reserved tickets are $22 and $20 for students and seniors.

• Ridgedale Players, 205 W. Long Lake Road, Troy

• Box Office: (248) 988-7049