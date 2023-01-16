The Jewish News is a physical representation of my journey, and the journeys of so many others. It is a tie that binds this community together.

I’m what you might call a double boomerang. Twice in my adult life, I have moved away from Metro Detroit, only to be drawn back. More than just a geographic location, Detroit — and more specifically, its Jewish community — has been home to me. I grew up here. It’s where I studied for my bat mitzvah, went to summer camp and excelled as a student and an athlete. It’s where I gained the confidence to take those first tentative steps out into the world and where I have always been welcomed back. And every step of the way, the Jewish News marked each milestone with stories that, to this day, live in my memory — and my scrapbook.

I say all this with the clarity of hindsight. After graduating from University of Michigan in 1996, I moved to Los Angeles to “become a star.” Six years later, I returned to Michigan for the first time to follow a new career path in public relations. When the economy crashed in 2009, I once again left Detroit, this time for the Big Apple. Ten years later, as 2019 came to a close, my parents and brother were living nearby, I had a tight group of friends and a great job at a thriving public relations agency. If you had asked me then, I would have told you my intent was to stay in New York forever.

Little did any of us know how much the world would change in just a few short months. Nor did I know how those changes would affect me personally.

In April 2020, my parents passed within two weeks of each other, both victims of COVID’s initial wave. Because of the isolation inherent to the pandemic, we were unable to mark their deaths with a funeral, and while more than 350 people attended the virtual memorials, we were unable to grieve with friends and family with an in-person shivah. Additionally, while reeling from those traumatic losses, like so many others at that time, I was laid off. Suddenly, my life looked very different. I was shattered.

When the initial shock wore off and my new reality set in, I knew I had to make some changes. In my darkest moments, I had no idea what those changes would be. However, one word kept going through my head. Home.

I started spending more time here. I would come for a few months, staying with my best friends — my “chosen family” — and getting reacquainted with the area. In April of last year, I finally moved back with a renewed appreciation for my hometown and the people in it.

Even as I continued to get settled into my new (again) city, I knew my change wouldn’t be complete until I found a role that really fed my soul. I began to network and meet with members of Detroit’s business and Jewish communities. It was heartening to see how many people were open to help me when asked. One of the amazing professionals I met connected me with Mark Davidoff, advisor to the board of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation, and the rest, as they say…

It’s fitting that this boomerang should find herself in this particular position at this particular time. The Jewish News is a physical representation of my journey, and the journeys of so many others. It is a tie that binds this community together. And just like me, it is ripe for the next phase of its growth. I am honored that I have been entrusted with its stewardship and the opportunity to work alongside a remarkable team of talented professionals who bring the paper to your doorstep every week. I look forward to taking this journey with all of you.

Marni Raitt is executive director of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation.