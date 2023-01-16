600 teens joined the BBYO Regional Convention last month at the JCC.

The BBYO Regional Convention 2022 (RC), Dec. 25-28 at the JCC in West Bloomfield, was truly a week to remember.

The convention theme Byachad Hamishpacha or Together as Family, was demonstrated more perfectly than anything I have ever seen.

Rose GallatinSpecial to the Jewish News
While Michigan Region consists of 12 different chapters and nearly 600 members in grades 8-12, Regional Convention was the perfect opportunity for us to come together as one united family.

Getting the chance to come together with my best friends and spend three days participating in the numerous activities was some of the most fun I have had since summer vacation. From basketball, art, and even trivia and improv, there really was something for everyone in attendance.

Being a senior in my chapter of Emunah BBG, I enjoyed getting the opportunity to guide younger members through the adventure and craziness that is RC, and spend my last RC with people I am beyond lucky to call my siblings.

Jessica Bienstock and Sara Goodman performing at the talent show.
Ian Kraft performs in the American Idol competition.
Max Weinraub and Ian Sherman play in the dodgeball competition for their chapter, Hank Greenberg AZA.
Among all of the games and competitions, mental health did not go unnoticed. From a “zen zone” to food trucks and even therapy dogs, there was always something nearby if members needed a break.

Tzavah AZA and Ahavah BBG celebrate after winning Regional Convention 2022.
Libby Neuvirth and Sydney Arnkoff play ping-pong for their chapter, Kulanu BBG.
Presidents Amanda Silverstone, Ashley Singer, Allie Abrams, Abbie Gelfand and Eden Smith at opening ceremonies.
I can say without a doubt that knowing my mental health was acknowledged helped to enhance my overall experience.

Regional Convention coordinators Molly Wilson and Ryan Rubin at opening ceremonies.
All in all, this was an unforgettable weekend and one that sparked new and special memories that I will keep with me for years to come.

Rose Gallatin is a BBYO member from West Bloomfield. For more information about Michigan BBO, visit bbyo.org/bbyo-near-you/regions/michigan-region.

