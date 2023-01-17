Local Holocaust survivor and liberator to speak on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

West Bloomfield’s Lori Ellis will be joining her Holocaust survivor mother, Sophie Tajch Klisman, and her mother’s liberator, Doug Harvey, when they speak together about the Holocaust at the First United Methodist Church of Troy on Jan. 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m.

“They speak in order to continue the mission of educating others about the dangers of prejudice, hatred, antisemitism and bigotry,” Ellis said. “They are a dynamic duo.”

Klisman of Commerce Township also speaks at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills to adults, professional organizations, athletes, ROTC college students and children whenever they need her.

Speaking about her experiences in the Holocaust is still a relatively new thing for Klisman, 93. It was right about the time the family took a trip to Klisman’s home country of Poland in 2016 to retrace her and her husband’s roots that she started talking a little bit about her experiences, Ellis recalled.

“She went her whole adult life without ever discussing anything with my dad, brother or me,” Ellis said. “But since my dad [also a Holocaust survivor] died and never spoke about it, and one of her best friends died and never spoke about it, she felt an obligation to finally open up and share her story.”

After the 2016 Poland trip, Klisman returned in 2019 to be a survivor speaker for FIDF’s mission to Poland and Israel.

Coverage of that trip in the Detroit News gained the attention of Doug Harvey of Sterling Heights, a U.S. Army veteran who was part of the 84th Infantry Division, which liberated Salzwedel concentration camp, where Sophie was, in April 1945.

Klisman and Harvey reunited, and ever since they periodically get together to tell their story. They’ll be reuniting once again on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Doug is 98 and still remarkable — he drives; he’s still cognitively very alert. Same with my mother at 93. When there’s an opportunity that comes up and they can do it together, it’s just amazing,” Ellis said.

Klisman and her older sister, Felicia, were the only two members of their entire family to survive the Holocaust.

“My mom and her sister survived three concentration camps together [Auschwitz-Birkenau, Bergen-Belsen at the same time as Anne Frank and Salzwedel],” Ellis said. “She says it was like a miracle because there were so many near-death experiences and illnesses.”

Ellis is in the training process right now at The HC of becoming a “next-generation speaker,” as many of the survivors are, unfortunately, passing away or are no longer able to speak.

“I want to keep my parent’s legacy alive, so I will speak at the Zekelman Holocaust Center as soon as my training is complete,” Ellis said. “I feel like it’s something I’m destined to do. I’m named after my grandmother. I want to keep educating the world — just like my mom does — to hopefully prevent more genocide and hatred.”

Ellis is a retired educator/speech and language pathologist and now an author. She has written books about the Holocaust, diversity and acceptance, friendship, kindness, inclusivity and more.

Ellis will be distributing copies of the book she wrote about her mother’s life (4,456 Miles: A Survivor’s Search for Closure) to interested congregants at the church for free. Ellis is always looking for donors who would want to contribute to purchasing books, and in return she advertises their business by placing a sticker on the front page of the book that states the book was generously donated by them with their address and phone number.

“It helps to bring in business to companies, and they help to educate others,” Ellis said.

Ellis is also in the process of getting her mother’s book into school districts because a lot of the high schools have mandatory genocide training in their history curriculum. So far, the International Academy in Bloomfield Hills and Royal Oak High School have the books, and she’s waiting to hear back from some other local school districts.

“I just want to get it out there for people to know that it’s part of history, and these are local people who have survived,” Ellis said. “That’s my mission right now.”

You can contact Lori Ellis at silkspeech@aol.com. If you want to donate, buy books and/or learn more, visit www.loriklismanellis.com.