Rabbi David Shapero, grandson of Temple Beth El’s Rabbi Leo M. Franklin, holds a program from the September 1903 dedication of Temple Beth El’s former building (now the Bonstelle Theatre), as JHSM vice president and roadshow chair Barbara Cohn looks on. Dresses in the background belonged to Sarah Benda Heavenrich (left, c. 1890) and Henrietta Hess Butzel (right, c. 1880), both courtesy of the Detroit Historical Museum.

On Dec. 4, 2022, the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan held a Jewish Detroit heirloom roadshow and invited community members to bring historic belongings — especially items from before 1930.

Held at The Hawk in Farmington Hills, the event was packed with people who simply wanted to see what was brought in and others who had items they wanted evaluated by JHSM’s six antiques experts.

Alicia Nelson holds her vintage Brillo Soap box, which still contains its original four cakes of kosher soap. The box is bilingual (English and Yiddish). Elayne Gross Photography
Roz Blanck shows a 1929 Dovid Horodoker Organization trophy as emcee Gail Offen interviews her about its origins and its unusual journey to and from Detroit. Blanck was contacted by a teacher in Michigan’s thumb region who had bought the trophy and was eager to return it to the organization. Elayne Gross Photography

Items included books, manuscripts, Judaica, jewelry, artwork and World
War I memorabilia. The free program will be repeated on April 30, (same venue) as JHSM continues surveying objects for use in its Jewish history exhibit, opening at the Detroit Historical Museum in April 2024.

Jeannie Weiner, president of JHSM, asks for a historical jewelry evaluation from jeweler Michael Simmons as Stacey Simmons records his findings. Elayne Gross Photography
Steve Gershman brought in a wedding portrait of his uncle and aunt, Jacob and Besse (Eisenshtadt) Horowitz, taken June 6, 1919, along with Besse’s gold wedding band and Jacob’s naturalization papers. Elayne Gross Photography
