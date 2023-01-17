On Dec. 4, 2022, the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan held a Jewish Detroit heirloom roadshow and invited community members to bring historic belongings — especially items from before 1930.

Held at The Hawk in Farmington Hills, the event was packed with people who simply wanted to see what was brought in and others who had items they wanted evaluated by JHSM’s six antiques experts.

Items included books, manuscripts, Judaica, jewelry, artwork and World

War I memorabilia. The free program will be repeated on April 30, (same venue) as JHSM continues surveying objects for use in its Jewish history exhibit, opening at the Detroit Historical Museum in April 2024.