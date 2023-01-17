Parenting with Confidence: ADHD and Anxiety is a three-part program that will take place Jan. 25, Feb 1 and Feb. 8 as an online livestream organized by JFamily.

A new class offered by JFamily of The J-Detroit wants to help parents of children who have ADHD or anxiety navigate parenthood with effectives tools, skills and strategies.

Parenting with Confidence: ADHD and Anxiety is a three-part program that will take place Jan. 25, Feb 1 and Feb. 8 as an online livestream organized by JFamily. The class will be led by therapist Franki Bagdade, who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy for children, teens and adults with ADHD, anxiety and more.

Programming will be based on and inspired by Bagdade’s book, I Love My Kids But I Don’t Always Like Them!, which was released in 2021 and covers the trials and tribulations of parenting, including self-described “mom fails” and lessons learned along the way.

The new workshop from JFamily is designed for parents of kids who have been previously diagnosed with ADHD or anxiety or seem to be displaying symptoms of either. All registered families will also receive a free copy of Bagdade’s book.

A Need for Support

This class aims to fill a long-growing void that JFamily staff members noticed within the local Jewish community, particularly in the online Jewish Moms of Metro Detroit Swap group on Facebook. JFamily Parent Connector Jamie Kaniarz saw over and over that moms across metro Detroit were posting for advice on parenting for ADHD and anxiety.

“There were about 20 posts in a month from different people,” Kaniarz explains. “People were saying, ‘My kid has ADHD and I’m not sure about this.’ It was becoming a very common thread.”

Seeing the need to support this particular group of parents and being the mother of a 7-year-old daughter, Sammie, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, Kaniarz knew first-hand how important it was to share skills and strategies for parenting techniques that actually work. Oftentimes, many parents simply just don’t know where to turn.

“When you have so many people dealing with the same or similar versions of the same issue, it seemed like a really great opportunity to offer support and programming,” Kaniarz says.

After grouping together with Stephanie Erez, director of support and education at JFamily, at the end of 2022, they decided to bring forth a program that tackled the pressing issue that so many moms across metro Detroit were dealing with.

“JFamily strives to meet the needs of the Detroit Jewish community,” Erez says. “Jamie and I felt that as moms with kids with ADHD, and also from what we saw was a serious uptick in requests for youth mental health support around ADHD and anxiety in various social media groups, we created Parenting with Confidence to offer parents a place to learn and, more importantly, find community with other parents going through similar challenges.”

Building Blocks for Success

Bagdade says the class will cover two main concepts that she’ll demystify and shed some light on, in addition to understanding the particulars of how brains with ADHD work. This is so parents and kids are “speaking the same language,” she explains.

The first strategy, Bagdade says, is called “right-sizing” your expectations. “This is really knowing who your kid is, what their amazing individual strengths are and where they may have weaknesses or be behind their peers,” she describes.

This can help parents understand when they need to jump in, accommodate or plan differently — to be “proactive instead of reactive when things don’t go well,” she adds.

The next piece is collaborating with your children. This includes, but isn’t limited to, figuring out “what is not set up in the right way for their unique style and brain, and how you can work together to really make things better,” Bagdade says.

As a longtime partner of the J-Detroit, Bagdade has worked with the organization in various capacities for more than 20 years, making her intimately familiar with the Jewish community and the unique needs that Jewish parents in metro Detroit are facing.

Finding Confidence

Still, Bagdade says parents are no longer looking for general parenting strategies — which can be found almost anywhere nowadays — but strategies for more niche needs, such as parenting for ADHD or anxiety.

“These are areas in which parents feel less confident,” she explains. “It can be anything from behavior, to setting boundaries or [creating] consequences. They know what they’re looking for, but parents don’t always know what the next steps are.”

One of the blessings and the curses of social media, Bagdade says, is that there’s plenty of content available for reading, but with so much content to sift through, it can be tough to discern what actually works, and what doesn’t for kids with ADHD or anxiety.

“It becomes a lot of noise,” she describes. “Instead of going on the computer and googling ‘ADHD help for my kid,’ what do I really do first? How do I make things calmer in my house today?”

This burning question, among others, is why Bagdade titled her book the way it is. “With parenting, one day you love your kids so much, and five minutes later you want to take a solo trip to Mexico,” she laughs. “Sometimes, when you have a kid with additional needs, like a child with ADHD, that can feel even more intense.”

It’s a widespread concern that JFamily hopes their new program can alleviate. So far, the class has generated tremendous response, and only a few spots remain open for registration. The three-part program costs $36 and can be registered for on JLive.

“We are so grateful that the course has had such a great response,” Erez says. “We are almost at full capacity, but we will offer additional cohorts in the coming months as we continue to understand the needs of our community.”