Ron Elkus shared his values and community involvement that made The Shirt Box such a success.

Well Inc. is a program series that examines the overlap between our professional identity and Jewish identity, and features community leaders and entrepreneurs to learn together around different subjects on this issue. On this particular program that fell on the fourth night of Chanukah, we invited Ron Elkus to join us at the Office Coffee Shop to learn with us around the themes of light and dark and discuss how we navigate fear and leadership in the course of our decision making.

Our evening began with dinner, which featured a creative hummus bar paired with different flavors of olive oil, bringing in an element of Chanukah to the menu. Afterward, the group studied five different types of fear that the Talmud identifies (Masechet Shabbat 77b), which we used to frame our conversation about what we confront as we pursue our professional dreams and goals.

Ron Elkus then told us about his Jewish journey, the founding story of his business, The Shirt Box, and led an inspiring conversation about the values and community involvement that made The Shirt Box such a special place.

Throughout the conversation, Ron shared snippets of wisdom and life lessons learned along the way. He shared about how he could not have found success alone, about how he empowered his staff and treated all of his customers like real people — no matter their apparent differences — and how that was a Jewish value. By the end of our time together, everyone was energized and continued to connect through the evening.

Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh is executive director of The Well, a community-building nonprofit for young professionals.