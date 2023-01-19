Ranger in Time. D-Day: Battle on the Beach by Kate Messner (Scholastic Inc.: New York), 2018

My soon-to-be 9-year-old niece, Bobbi, recommended that I read a book about World War II. She “loved it,” and told me that I would, too.

D-Day: Battle on the Beach, the seventh volume of 12 in the Ranger in Time series by award-winning children’s author Kate Messner, is an excellent work of historical fiction for grade-four readers. The main character, Ranger, is a golden retriever of immense talents. He’s had considerable search-and-rescue training — although he blew his final exam by becoming distracted and chasing a squirrel.

Ranger is a smart dog, but he has an asset that no other dog possesses. While digging in the garden, Ranger uncovered a magical first-aid kit. When the kit hums, he is transported back in time. Thus far, Ranger has been on the Oregon Trail, to the South Pole, on board the Titanic, in the American Revolution, and participated in many other global historical events. This dog really gets around!

In D-Day: Battle on the Beach, Ranger’s first-aid kit starts buzzing and he knows that it is calling him for another adventure. This time, he’s transported from a pleasant day on the beach with his owners to a not-so-peaceful beach on June 6, 1944. Ranger lands in the midst of the Allies’ D-Day invasion of Hitler’s “Fortress Europe” during WWII.

In the midst of gunfire and bursts of artillery, Ranger befriends Walt, a young African American soldier from the U.S. 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion. Ranger’s extraordinary sense of smell, even in the water, helps Walt save some of his comrades.

As the invasion begins, another character enters the story. Henri, a.k.a. Leo Rubenstein, a young Jewish boy who has escaped the Nazis by posing as a member of a French farming family. As it becomes obvious that the Allied invasion has begun, D-Day for Leo and his family means digging a ditch that will, hopefully, be their place of safety. Too many farmhouses in the area have been flattened by errant Allied bombs.

The action peaks when Walt and Ranger encounter a German minefield. One false step could mean the end of them. It is a fearful moment, but, luckily, Ranger is able to signal Walt of the danger. His training provided Ranger with the memory of an acrid smell that doesn’t belong on a beach. Ranger then leads Walt on a path around the mines to safety.

Ranger soon has to repeat this act of skill. After saving the family’s cat, Leo shows up and is about to walk into the minefield. Walt is able to stop Leo, and, once again, Ranger navigates the dangerous ground and leads a human to safety.

There are other adventures for Ranger, Walt and Leo on this day, the largest amphibious landing in military history. They all survive and, when Ranger’s magical first-aid kit hums again, he is transported back to the peaceful beach where the story begins.

The books in the Ranger in Time series are works of historical fiction, with characters that have never existed, however, they are good introductions to serious history for young readers. First, as Messner explains in the author’s note and reading suggestions at the end of this book, she did her reading and archival research on D-Day and the 320th regiment. In addition, she made a trek to Omaha Beach in France to see the battle site herself; met with a French woman, Jeanette, who experienced D-Day and the German occupation of France as a 15-year-old girl; and corresponded with an African American family that shared personal documents from a member of the 320th Battalion, Waverly Woodson. Finally, Messner read widely in respect to the experience of Jews in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

The history covered in the book is tough enough for adults to deal with, let alone third and fourth graders, and this is where Messner’s approach is commendable. The author speaks plainly of the vicissitudes of war, the racism U.S. African American troops confronted and the plight of Jews under Nazi occupation, however, without the gore or extreme violence that might traumatize young readers. Messner gives them plenty to digest and doesn’t sugarcoat the war. Young readers are eased into serious lessons about issues that still vex today’s world: war, prejudice and antisemitism.

Messner’s approach works. Readers of this book will have a great adventure, with plenty of thrills, while learning some solid history, all through the eyes of Ranger, a remarkable golden retriever.

Bobbi was spot-on. I did love this book.