Jewish students share their culture with non-Jewish students in first-of-its-kind program in Michigan.

What if we could prevent antisemitism before it even begins? That’s the goal of Student to Student, a program empowering high school students to present their experience of Judaism to non-Jewish high school students.

Late last year, Fawn Chapel and Rabbi Andrew Terkel of Be the Narrative, a national nonprofit organization that develops interactive educational programs that connect Jewish and non-Jewish peers to learn about Judaism and dispel stereotypes, ran a training session for the Metro Detroit team of teens training to be presenters.

Sam Dubin, assistant director/director of media relations at the JCRC/AJC, is coordinating the Detroit chapter of the Student to Student program. Dubin anticipates that the team of local Jewish students will begin presentations during the coming semester.

How does the program work?

“Jewish high school students of a variety of movements, Reform, Conservative and Orthodox, go into predominantly non-Jewish schools to present to the students on Judaism — what their own personal Judaism looks like — with the goal of preventing antisemitism before it even starts,” Dubin said. “It’s a proactive approach in that way, with the thought process of ‘How can you hate someone that you know, like and respect?’”

Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the Metro Detroit JCRC/AJC, welcomes Student to Student, saying it “fits in very well to the vision and mission of Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC as a bridge to the broader community … with the benefit of fighting antisemitism proactively.”

‘Typical’ Jewish Teens

Eight students, two cohorts of four Detroit-area students each, took part in the training session.

The students were chosen to form a diverse group. “What is a typical Jew?” Rabbi Lopatin asks. “Well, there is none, so we get a little bit of diversity.”

For example, Ari Citrin, a 17-year-old junior, is one of the few Jewish residential students at Cranbrook High School in Bloomfield Hills where he takes a leading role in the Jewish Campus Club, introducing Jewish people and practice to fellow students, some of whom have not previously met Jews. He has been active in his family’s synagogue, Temple Beth Ami in Rockville, Maryland, and in BBYO. Citrin says that the Student to Student training program “was phenomenal. They know what we should expect.”

He added, “Almost all of my Jewish experience has been with Reform Judaism and, while I’ve loved being a part of this community, I felt that I didn’t develop much of an understanding of the practices and beliefs of other branches.

“Meeting the other student presenters has given me the opportunity to get to know students from other branches of Judaism: Orthodox, Chasidic and Conservative. That has been a high point, and I look forward to getting to know them better.”

Another of the student presenters, Grace Kleinfeldt, is in 10th grade at Frankel Jewish Academy in West Bloomfield. She attends Kehillat Etz Chayim, the Modern Orthodox congregation led by Rabbi Lopatin. Kleinfeldt looks forward to presenting for Student to Student to “show teens that we are normal kids … we like the same music; we like the same activities.”

She finds it important to share about each other’s religion “in a peaceful way … so that people have the facts right.” This could counteract the negativity and hatred that get spreads easily on the internet, mostly because of “lack of education that so many people have about Jews,” she said.

Another presenter, Gideon Lopatin, a 15-year-old sophomore at Farber Hebrew Day School, also identifies as Modern Orthodox. He looks forward to his role as a presenter because “I just want to tell people what Judaism is.”

The Program’s Origins

Student to Student began 30 years ago as a program of the Jewish Community Relations Board of St. Louis. Rabbi Andrew Terkel, CEO of Be the Narrative, describes how a JCRC counselor, Batya Abramson-Goldstein, originated the program in response to an uptick in antisemitism around 1992.

“She started going around trying to talk to schools and churches,” Rabbi Terkel said, “and she found that teenagers talking with other teenagers was much more effective. That inspired her to start this program she called ‘Student to Student,’ where she brought diverse teams of Jewish high school students, representing all the major movements, Reform, Conservative, Orthodox, to high schools with few or no Jews.”

Abramson-Goldstein began the program with 10 student presenters. Her successor at Student to Student, Fawn Chapel, reports that now, in St. Louis alone, each year, 120 Jewish students give presentations to 3,000-4,000 non-Jewish high schools students.

Beginning in 2015, with the help of a grant from the Natan Fund, the program spread to four other communities. As it did, it outgrew its structure in the St. Louis JCRC, and the spinoff organization, Be the Narrative, continued the work of bringing Student to Student to additional communities, including Metro Detroit.

Chapel, who led Student to Student for the JCRC for 18 years, now serves as national program director. The new organization hired Rabbi Terkel, a specialist in informal Jewish education, to serve as CEO, supporting Student to Student and planning to develop other outreach programs.

Rabbi Terkel is a veteran practitioner of informal Jewish education. He grew up in what was then a small town in Oklahoma, Broken Arrow, which had only one Jewish family — his. “Kids and teachers were always asking me questions about Judaism,” he said. “From a very young age, I had to be this ambassador and representative. After Sunday school at temple, I’d be in the rabbi or the cantor’s office, asking them some of the questions that kids were asking me. It taught me that anybody can do this. If you’re very clear, whether you’re learned or observant or not, you’re still representing this faith, this community.”

Chapel said the goals of Student to Student are “to counter antisemitism by demystifying Judaism, breaking down stereotypes and putting a face on the Jewish people.

“Having students explain their Jewish experiences to non-Jewish students builds bridges between communities and complements the JCRC mission,” she added.

Orientation and Training

At the orientation and training meeting at the Federation building in November, Chapel gave Dubin and the students a taste of best practices developed over the years. For every community that launches a Student to Student program, Be the Narrative (BTN) provides the coordinator with a program handbook and speaks with the coordinator on a regular basis about best practices. BTN staff will go to the new cities to help train participants.

During training, according to Chapel, the coordinator and students “see mock presentations and take part in a discussion of how to answer challenging questions.”

Teachers tell Chapel that the program succeeds in breaking down stereotypes, an appraisal supported by independent evaluators in a longitudinal study surveying students from the target schools.

Student to Student also has a significant impact on the Jewish student participants. Rabbi Terkel said that Student to Students “is about Jewish identity building.”

“Rather than learning passively, by having someone teach students about Judaism, this program asks students, ‘What do you think about this?’ The students have to put their own story together and share it.”

Making an Impact

Former program participant Mushka Novack, who now works in Jewish education, remembers her high school years when she trained to do presentations, became a group leader, then served on the steering committee.

“I can talk about how it impacted my high school experience. I enjoy public speaking, getting in front of people … I know that what I say can have impact on people.”

Novack also enjoyed working with students from different branches of Judaism. “No matter how somebody observes Judaism, at the end of the day, we are all part of the same trunk,” she said. “The beauty of Judaism comes from all the different branches.”

Myles Rosenblum, about to graduate from Tulane University with a triple major in history, anthropology and Jewish studies, recalls his roles in Student to Student during his high school years. At one of his earliest presentations, his group showed a huge book with thousands of pages to the students at a Christian high school in a suburb of St. Louis. Each page had only one word, “Jew,” repeated over and over in small type; in total, the book read “Jew” 6 million times. Rosenblum remembers explaining, “Every time it says ‘Jew’ in this book, that’s someone’s mother, that’s someone’s father, that’s a brother, that is someone who was loved and someone who was lost.”

When Rosenblum looked across the crowd: “Every student was there,” he said. “There was eye contact. There was no texting. There were no side comments. There was just what I assume every high school teacher wants: undivided attention.”

He remembers that the students, who may have never met a Jew before, asked “a plethora of fantastic questions.”

Rosenblum said he enjoyed representing his branch of Judaism, Conservative Judaism. “I realized that my actions in giving those presentations really shaped my life,” he added.

A Typical Presentation

At a typical Student to Student presentation, the Jewish students speak about “What Judaism means to me,” which, national director Fawn Chapel notes, also “really presents ‘who I am.’” The students come prepared to speak about the Jewish life cycle, Shabbat, kashrut, antisemitism and the Holocaust, Israel and, if time, holidays.

Typically, the presentation about Shabbat begins with biblical sources, and then moves to practices: candles, kiddush, challah (with props: The students bring challah for their audience to eat) and other rituals.

Then the presentation moves to the personal: “What do I actually do for Shabbat?” Some Jewish students report that they do not do any of these rituals, that their Shabbat completely resembles what non-Jewish students would do on a Friday night; other students report about “dinner with the folks;” others do not drive, turn on or off lights or use their phones. Such a range in practice highlights the diversity in the Jewish community.

Chapel said the structure of a typical presentation begins with “interests and activities, and explanations of the different branches of Judaism. About Israel, students talk about what Israel means to them personally.”

When it comes to contemporary antisemitism, “students tell personal stories — what has happened to them, how it feels to receive negative stereotypes,” Chapel said.