Robert and Beverly Rosenfeld of West Bloomfield recently dedicated their second Life Support Ambulance for Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national paramedic and Red Cross service. The ambulance was built on a GM chassis, sent to a conversion plant in Indiana, and then transported to Michigan for the dedication ceremony before being shipped to Israel.

The event took place at Temple Israel, the couple’s longtime synagogue, in the company of family members and close friends. It was donated in honor of and in memory of many family members, including several who live in Israel, as well as the newest member of their family, great-granddaughter Maya.

Rabbis Paul Yedwab and Marla Hornsten provided remarks and prayers. Wendy Strip of the local office of American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) thanked the Rosenfelds for their commitment to Magen David Adom and the people of Israel and presented them with AFMDA’s Beacon Award.

The Rosenfelds became dedicated supporters of Magen David Adom more than a decade ago, when they attended a local dinner on behalf of the organization. “We were struck by the scope of MDA’s work in Israel and by the fact that it receives virtually no government funding,” said Bob Rosenfeld.

The couple was excited and proud to learn firsthand about the impact of their contribution on their most recent trip to Israel, when they were able to see the first ambulance they sponsored in memory and in honor of their parents, children and grandchildren.

For more information about Magen David Adom, contact Wendy Strip at (248) 522-0420 or wstrip@afmda.org, or visit afmda.org.