Bestselling author of Rebbe, to speak at Oakland University.

The Cis Maisel Center for Judaic Studies, together with Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, are thrilled to announce that Rabbi Joseph Telushkin, the renowned author of the bestselling book Rebbe, will be coming to Oakland University to speak on the topic of “Five Things That Can Change Your Life Starting Today.”

The event, which takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend. At 6:15, there will be a kosher dessert reception with an opportunity to meet Rabbi Telushkin and other Jewish community members. The event will be held in Founders Ballroom at the Oakland Center, part of Oakland University in Rochester.

Rabbi Telushkin is a highly sought-after speaker and teacher known for his wisdom and insight on Jewish thought and tradition. In Rebbe, he offers a captivating and inspiring biography of the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, one of the most influential and charismatic leaders of the 20th century.

In his talk at Oakland University, Rabbi Telushkin will share his perspective on how small changes in our daily lives can lead to big transformations. He will discuss five things that we can all do to improve our relationships, our health and our overall well-being starting today.

Dr. Michael Pytlik, the director of Judaic studies at Oakland University as well as the director of the Cis Maisel Center for Judaic Studies and Community Engagement, said, “The Cis Maisel Center for Judaic Studies and Community Engagement is pleased to host the eminent scholar of Judaism, Dr. Rabbi Joseph Telushkin.

“We are very happy to bring such a renowned teacher and author to our community. His many contributions to Judaic Studies and his influential books have made a permanent mark on Jewish life and education. We are also very happy to work with our community partners, the Chabad Jewish Center in Troy and Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan. This important talk is open to the public, and we welcome everyone to this event!”

This is an opportunity for the entire Jewish community to come together and learn from one of the most respected voices in Jewish thought and to gain valuable insights that can change their lives for the better.

To register for the event, visit: https://calendar.oakland.edu/event/6942-1. For more information, contact Dr. Michael Pytlik at pytlik@oakland.edu.