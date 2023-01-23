Michigan’s two shatnez checkers help local Jews fulfill a little-known mitzvah.

Wherever he goes, Rabbi Mark Lorkis of Oak Park is often approached by people asking him things like, “Can you quickly check my jacket?” Fortunately, he’s always prepared with a small knife and is usually happy to oblige.

“I’m known as ‘The Shatnez Man’ because that’s one of the things I do, check for shatnez,” said Rabbi Lorkis, who works as a resource room teacher at Yeshivas Darchei Torah in Southfield, among other things. “Shatnez is a little-known mitzvah, the prohibition of wearing wool and linen together. Just like there’s kosher food, there’s also kosher clothing.”

The busy father and grandfather first learned how to check clothing for shatnez in 1996. At the time, only one other person knew how to do it in the entire state of Michigan: Rabbi Dovid Apt.

Rabbi Lorkis attended basic training in Lakewood, New Jersey, where he learned how to identify fibers, how and where to search for them and how to remove them.

Rabbi Dovid Apt’s son, Avrohom, grew up watching his father check for shatnez. In 2011, when he lived in California with his wife, Rena, he decided to learn the ropes as well. In 2014, the now-family of eight moved to Lathrup Village. These days, Rabbi Lorkis and Rabbi Avrohom Apt are the only two people who actively check for shatnez in Michigan. Rabbi Dovid Apt stopped doing it around 2012.

“Your eyes get tired. It’s not something you can do forever,” explained Rabbi Apt, who also carries around a knife with him.

Rabbi Lorkis spends a few hours per week checking people’s clothing, but as with anything else, there are busy seasons. “Before Rosh Hashanah and again before Pesach … as well as when Suit Depot has a big sale! Back in the day, it was when people went shopping at the ‘Syms Bash’ — they’d buy three or four suits at a time!” Rabbi Lorkis said.

The most commonly checked item is men’s suits because shatnez is often found in them, but the mitzvah is for all clothing for all people, even baby clothes.

“The mitzvah of shatnez is a chok, which means the Torah doesn’t give a reason for it … We just do it because it’s in the Torah,” Rabbi Lorkis said. “Labels are not reliable, and we always check for shatnez, whatever the label says.”

The search for shatnez is thorough and includes making a small incision in the jacket (both rabbis recommend waiting to tailor a new suit after it’s been checked) and pulling the entire jacket inside out. They open the lining, explore the shoulder pads, tape around the arm holes, collars, each pocket, button, buttonhole and everything in between.

Though Rabbi Lorkis usually carries around a small knife for the times he’s stopped by passersby, he prefers to use a seam ripper. Both of the shatnez checkers also use a microscope to inspect fibers up close.

“Under the microscope, linen looks like a bamboo pole and wool looks like fish scales, or like a hair. They both have a specific look. I go through the whole garment to make sure there’s no wool and linen together,” Rabbi Lorkis said. “Shatnez could be anywhere. I never know what I’m going to find before I check it. The manufacturers use whatever’s in front of them. Sometimes the label says it’s made of ‘other fibers’ — they don’t know what’s in it either!”

“I find shatnez most often in shoulder pads and collars of men’s suits,” added Rabbi Apt. “It’s also more likely to be found in nicer brands … But there are many good suits out there that don’t have shatnez, too. It’s just a matter of verifying.”

Rabbi Apt shared that recently he checked someone’s jacket for shatnez, found some in the collar and removed it. “The guy was so thrilled, he said he’d never had the opportunity to actively fulfill the mitzvah and have shatnez removed before.”

Though it can be tedious, the process doesn’t usually take too long. These days, it takes Rabbi Lorkis about six or seven minutes to check an item of clothing, faster when he’s in the groove. If he does find shatnez, he removes it. The only complication is if an article of clothing is 55% wool and 45% linen. “When each thread is spun together, there’s nothing I can do to fix that,” he said.

Both men enjoy what they do, and neither are sure why this mitzvah seems to be unfamiliar with many people.

“I like that I’m able to provide a service that helps Jews wear kosher clothing. It’s an important service. People can wake up in the morning, put on their jacket and feel rest assured it is free of shatnez,” Rabbi Lorkis said.

Rabbi Apt feels the same way. “There are only two of us actively checking here in Detroit, so it’s a pretty rare skill. It’s a great feeling to help people fulfill this mitzvah that most people don’t know how to do on their own.”

For more information, call Rabbi Lorkis at (248) 545-2666 or Rabbi Apt at (650) 388-8003.