Susie Olson-Bitnias shares her favorite stories.-1
Susie Olson-Bitnias shares her favorite stories.

Congregation B’nai Moshe held its opening Rockin’ Tots program on Sunday, Jan. 15 and it was a Rockin’ Success!

This enrichment program for children ages 5 and under brought a room full of children, along with their parents and grandparents, to the West Bloomfield synagogue for a fun hour of circle time, singing, crafts and snacks.

Amaiyah and Ilaena McAllister have fun with crafts.
Amaiyah and Ilaena McAllister have fun with crafts. B’nai Moshe
Caryn Emmer and Rocky enjoy Rockin’ Tots.
Caryn Emmer and Rocky enjoy Rockin’ Tots. B’nai Moshe
JN Contributing Editor Keri Guten Cohen and granddaughter Lily create a cotton snowman.
JN Contributing Editor Keri Guten Cohen and granddaughter Lily create a cotton snowman. B’nai Moshe

Led by preschool teacher Susie Olson-Bitnias, the children were engaged and when the hour had passed, they did not want to leave.

Nessa jumps up and down to the jump song.
Nessa jumps up and down to the jump song. B’nai Moshe
Susie Olson-Bitnias leads the children in circle time.
Susie Olson-Bitnias leads the children in circle time. B’nai Moshe

B’nai Moshe is planning its next Rockin’ Tots event for a Sunday in February or March, so keep your eyes on its website, www.bnaimoshe.org, for the date.

Photos courtesy of B’nai Moshe

Previous articleHome-Grown Wine
Next article‘Book Smart’
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR