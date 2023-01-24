Congregation B’nai Moshe held its opening Rockin’ Tots program on Sunday, Jan. 15 and it was a Rockin’ Success!

This enrichment program for children ages 5 and under brought a room full of children, along with their parents and grandparents, to the West Bloomfield synagogue for a fun hour of circle time, singing, crafts and snacks.

Led by preschool teacher Susie Olson-Bitnias, the children were engaged and when the hour had passed, they did not want to leave.

B’nai Moshe is planning its next Rockin’ Tots event for a Sunday in February or March, so keep your eyes on its website, www.bnaimoshe.org, for the date.

Photos courtesy of B’nai Moshe