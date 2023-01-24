Bais Chabad is launching a new series, Medicine and Morals, which begins the week of Jan. 29.

The series will touch upon fascinating, challenging and sensitive questions, such as: How does Judaism view medical intervention? Is it an obligation or a choice? Does Jewish law allow the donation of organs, either from a live donor or one who is recently deceased?

May one participate in an experimental treatment with limited chances of success? Is it OK to pre-select the gender of the child to match parent preferences or to prevent genetic illnesses? Do children have the right to know they are carriers of a particular disease or may the parent keep that information private?

In all likelihood, you’ve faced one or more of these dilemmas or will in the future. As it turns out, Judaism has a lot to say on the topic of medical ethics and provides direction on even the thorniest issues.

The goal of the classes is to provide a basic understanding of the values that shape Jewish medical ethics and give some sense of clarity in approaching challenging decisions we and our loved ones may have to face.

The cost for the series is $60. Textbook is $30. Scholarships are available. Classes will be taught by Rabbi Shneur Silberberg.

6 Sundays, starting January 29, 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield.

Get more information and register at www.baischabad.com/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/4529221/jewish/Medicine-and-Morals.htm.