Hazon Detroit, The Well, Repair the World Detroit and the Downtown Synagogue will host Tu B’Shvat Seder.

Hazon Detroit, The Well, Repair the World Detroit and Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue are coming together to honor the Jewish New Year of the Trees on Feb. 5 with “Tu B’Shvat Seder: Tending to the Land, Friendship and Jewish Tree-dition.”

Attendees will nosh and sip their way through the newly updated 2023 Tu b’Shevat Haggadah focused on climate, stewardship and community connection. A special guest from The Greening of Detroit, a Detroit-based nonprofit focused on tree equity and planting around the city, will lead the first part of the seder while community leaders add wisdom from their respective organizations.

A vegetarian kosher dinner will be served, along with ritual foods and wine. There will be dairy-free and gluten-free options available. The event is at Platform 18 is ADA-accessible. Due to the generosity of donors, subsidized tickets are available for $10 per person until Feb. 1. If cost is prohibitive or special accommodations are needed, reach out to Erica Meyers at erica@meetyouatthewell.org.

The evening will close with a service project to support Keep Growing Detroit’s Garden Resource Program by writing plant identification tags.

The Tu B’Shvat Seder is an initiative Hazon Detroit has been doing for years, and the new Haggadah will take bits and pieces of their favorites from the past while also fitting in a couple of new things.

Julia Cunnien, Hazon Detroit’s Seal of Sustainability program manager, says the seder and Haggadot are inspired by kabbalistic Judaism, the four worlds, and the theme of that first world is talking about one’s relationship with land and place.

“The Greening is going to be talking about the impact of living with trees or without trees and then encouraging people to sign up for a volunteer tree planting day in March,” Cunnien said.

“It’s sometimes a little bit weird celebrating Tu b’Shevat here in Michigan where you can’t really plant trees in February. We acknowledge that, and we also acknowledge how trees can be a useful tool in terms of climate mitigation,” Cunnien added. “Hazon is focused on climate action within the realm of sustainability, so we’re really drawing those connections during this seder.”

More than anything, Cunnien hopes this event carves out a space to connect, bring light, start talking about the spring and get excited for a tree planting, and to draw connections between tree planting, the climate crisis and taking climate action.

“And do that in community together, because oftentimes, there’s a lot of overwhelm that comes from talking about the climate crisis,” Cunnien said.

“But if we are in community gathered together and folks understand the issue and what we can do, it’s a pretty powerful antidote to that anxiety.”

Space is limited. Register ASAP here: https://jlive.app/events/3678.