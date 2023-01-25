The first event was the well-attended Dec. 20 installation of Hadassah Greater Detroit’s 2023 executive board, which was combined with a joyous Chanukah celebration.

Hadassah House in West Bloomfield has reopened for member events. The building has been closed for gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety protocols. During the past two years, Greater Detroit has successfully held region events both virtually and at other locations throughout the community.

“Hadassah House has been closed for almost three years and since Hadassah is all about connection, the closure has been very hard for us,” said Mandy Garver, president of Hadassah Greater Detroit. “It is fitting that the first events since the reopening have included the installation of new officers because they signal new beginnings.”

“It was so nice to be back in Hadassah House and be together in person,” said Allison Berlin, incoming programming vice president of Hadassah Greater Detroit.

2023 Hadassah Greater Detroit Executive Board

Mandy Garver, President

Suzanne Lowe and Mimi Markofsky, Organization Vice Presidents

Sue Korn and Marcie Rosen, Israel Programming Vice Presidents

Diane Brody and Amy Strauss, Education and Advocacy Vice Presidents

Shellie Achtman and Allison Berlin, Programming Vice Presidents

Linda Friedlaender and Jackie Michaelson, Membership and Outreach Vice Presidents

Judith Goodman and Sandy Gruca, Community Service Vice Presidents

Louise Hacker, Marketing and Communications Vice President

Alexandra Wener, Treasurer

Susan Bloom, Secretary

Ruth Beitner, Debbi Eber and Bev Yost, Board Members-At-Large

Fran Heicklen, Immediate Past President