Get yours at Shir Tikvah’s Chicken Soup for the Jewish Soul event.

On the evening of Feb. 3, Troy’s Congregation Shir Tikvah (CST) is holding an event that will taste good and help others at the same time — Chicken Soup for the Jewish Soul.

The night will start off with a chicken soup contest, with the winner receiving a special prize and holding bragging rights for the best chicken soup at CST.

Everyone is invited to enter as a contestant or just come for dinner and Shabbat to taste the entries. There is a $10 competitor entry free and Shir Tikvah asks each contestant to bring a minimum of a 6-quart serving size. $5 admission fee for noshers only or bring a large-size side dish (salad, rolls, etc.) or non-competition soup/chili to share.

“Everybody’s welcome,” said Joyce May, head of CST’s Membership Committee. “If you’ve got a great chicken soup recipe, if you’ve got your bubbie’s chicken soup recipe, and if you don’t want to enter the competition, that’s fine. All soups and all people are invited. Just come and enjoy it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Soup judging will be followed by a strolling dinner of all the soups and sides. After that is a warm Shabbat service and a dessert oneg.

The idea for the event, May said, started off simply as something fun for the community after people had been so isolated since COVID. As they continued to think about it, it turned into something more.

“We’re asking people to not just come to eat chicken soup and whatever else we end up with for the meal, but to bring with them some sort of food item that will be used for good,” May said. “We have what we call a Soup Troupe at Shir Tikvah, and they get together and make large amounts of soup to take to the shelters to feed the homeless. So, in addition to it being a fun activity, it will also be a way for us to do some sort of mitzvah at the same time.

“We’d like our members or anybody that comes to join us in this warm, lovely environment,” May said. “I hope the people who attend get a feeling of community, of coming back into the shul and remembering how warm and heimish it can be for everybody to get together on Shabbat and share some delicious chicken soup.”

RSVP at www.shirtikvah.org/event/.chickensoupcontest.