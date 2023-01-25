Parshat Bo: Exodus 10:1-13:16; Jeremiah 46:13-28.

This week’s portion features the last three plagues, the Pesach commandments and the actual Exodus from Egypt.

The next-to-last plague was darkness. A large cloud descended over all of Egypt. This cloud submerged the Egyptians into darkness. That very same cloud provided light for the Jewish people. It was possible that if an Egyptian and a Jew were sitting in the same room, the Egyptian would be sitting in obscurity; the Jew would have light.

We are promised that when Moshiach comes, we will see great miracles as those performed in Egypt. The plague of darkness contains practical lessons for us, today. The exile in which we live is spiritually dark. For many millennia, we have been persecuted, killed and driven from land to land. At the end of this exile, we find ourselves able to live freely as Jews. The darkness is no less intense than in previous generations. The Almighty has made it such that the darkness itself provides light for the Jews.

A story is told of the Alter Rebbe. While in jail, he was transported across a river by boat. One evening he requested the captain to stop the boat to be able to say the monthly blessing of the moon. The captain refused and mocked his “prisoner.” Suddenly, the boat stopped. As much as he tried, the captain could not get the boat to move. After a period of time, the boat again began to move. The rabbi asked the captain again to stop the boat, only to be met with the same response. The boat again stopped. Upon the third request, the captain agreed to stop the boat.

The question is asked, “Why did the Rebbe wait for the captain to stop the boat and not bless the moon while it had miraculously stopped?” The answer: Mitzvahs are to be done through natural means only. Even the preparation for the mitzvah, i.e., stopping the boat, had to be done though natural means. The captain, the initial obstacle to the mitzvah, became the facilitator for the mitzvah.

The divine revelation experienced with Moshiach will actually be much greater than that witnessed by the Jews leaving Egypt. We have begun seeing some of that great revelation. What we as Jews need to do is to take advantage of the great opportunity given us. By utilizing the world around us for holy purposes, we will bring Moshiach.

Rabbi Herschel Finman, along with his wife Chana, is co-director of Jewish Ferndale. He is best reached at rhfinman@jewishferndale.com.