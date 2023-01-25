Lisa Ziff continues to help the ladies her daughter loved.

Lisa Ziff of Bloomfield Hills is this week’s Volunteer of the Week.

Ziff has been volunteering in one way or another with JARC for around 15 years. In that time, Ziff has participated in many different ways — volunteering at bingo, building sukkahs, going to fundraisers and planting flowers on Flower Day.

It was through her late daughter, Shay, that Ziff got involved with JARC, specifically with JARC’s Frederick H. Pitt Home in Bloomfield Hills.

“We were just kind of comfortable there,” Ziff said. “I always knew eventually I was going to get old and not be around, and she would need somewhere to live. In my head was that she’ll probably be in a JARC house once that happens.

“Unfortunately, she passed away before I did. But that was where it started. Then once she passed away, I just really got attached to the ladies in the Pitt house, and I felt like that was me giving back to Shay.”

A couple of years went by after Shay died when Ziff agreed to do some gardening for JARC — and then bumped into JARC’s Ann Patronik around the same time.

“I started helping her on Fridays with the group, that was for probably a year or so. And I would keep in touch.”

A favorite memory in Ziff’s 15 years of being involved with JARC, of course, involves Shay.

“I think it was at the JARC barbecue when Shay decided, instead of being outside with us, she was going to go inside and do the dishes with the ladies who work there,” Ziff said. “It was kind of funny because that was her favorite part, she just loved the ladies and helping them.”

JARC’s Director of Philanthropy Jenny Kabert says Ziff is a great volunteer.

“She just really cares so much about the women in the home she volunteers in, and she wants them to have the best of everything, she treats them like family,” Kabert said.

With a passion for the organization being so closely tied to the memory of her daughter, Ziff knows how special of an organization JARC is.

“I think it’s a phenomenal organization,” Ziff said. “For people like myself who have a child with special needs, it feels good to know there’s a place — as an adult when you’re no longer here — that will take care of your children.”