Temple Kol Ami and First Congregational Church of Detroit choirs sing “Down by the Riverside” at Temple Kol Ami’s Social Action Shabbat.

Interfaith initiatives are very important at TKA.

Temple Kol Ami hosts a Social Action Shabbat every January around the time of the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday, and this year, congregants from TKA and First Congregational Church of Detroit packed the West Bloomfield synagogue’s sanctuary for a special Friday night service.

Members of both choirs sang, and TKA’s Social Action Committee read special passages and excerpts from Dr. King’s speeches, including his 1964 Nobel Peace Prize speech.

Rev. Peter L. Hart gave a passionate sermon with perspectives about Dr. King and his legacy, and tears flowed as both choirs joined at the end of the service to sing “Down by the Riverside.” The two congregations then mingled afterward in Conrad Social Hall for a special Oneg.

Interfaith initiatives are very important at TKA. Years ago, its twinning weekend with a Dearborn mosque garnered national attention, and this year’s Social Action Shabbat once again showed that barriers come down when people take the initiative to gather in settings like this.

Photos by Sara Kravitz and Jackie Zameck

Paul Gross

