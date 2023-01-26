NEXTGen Detroiters travel with JDC Entwine to learn firsthand how JDC has made a difference in the lives of Argentinian Jews.

L’dor V’dor, or generation to generation, embodies the transfer of a culture’s values, rituals, traditions and history to the next generation. While we have heard these words spoken at our Passover seders and in our respective congregational services, it was not until stepping off the plane in Buenos Aires that we were able to experience these words and their true meaning.

On Dec. 5, we had the privilege of traveling on JDC Entwine’s Inside Jewish Argentina with young professionals from across the Midwest, including fellow members of Jewish Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit. JDC Entwine, the young adult platform of the Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), aims to foster a generation of young Jews who lead and live a life of action with a particular focus on the global Jewish community.

On our Entwine journey, we had the chance to visit historical synagogues, lively Jewish day schools and vibrant assisted living homes. The impact of both Jews and JDC on the city of Buenos Aires became overwhelmingly apparent through these visits.

Argentina, and Buenos Aires in particular, has built strong infrastructure that allows Jews from all demographics to live full, meaningful Jewish lives. However, we came to learn that none of this would have been possible without JDC’s support. JDC has stepped in during times of crisis, whether it be the 1992 and 1994 terrorist attacks, the financial crash of the early 2000s or the great economic pressures currently being faced. For more than 100 years, JDC has been an active partner in working to sustain Jewish communities around the globe.

At every stop on our journey, we were welcomed with open arms, whether it was dancing with the seniors at AMIA, swimming with the members of Hacoaj or eating lunch (that quickly turned into dancing) with the residents of the LeDor VaDor Senior Home in Buenos Aires.

The impact of JDC was felt through every inch of these organizations because JDC not only helped to build these organizations, but also helps to sustain them. Beyond these formal site visits, we had the opportunity to interact with young professionals who grew up within the Jewish community of Argentina.

From drinking Mate, a traditional Argentinian beverage, in the park to karaoke with the Moishe House to tango lessons at Hillel, it became clear how much our similarities outweigh our differences.

We did Havdalah with Jews from Israel, Argentina, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Columbus, Detroit and more, and while we all grew up in different regions with different rabbis and traditions, we all sang the same tunes and prayers, swaying together under the candlelight.

Similarly, we all cheered together as one as we watched Argentina advance in the World Cup (and later win). We met with fellow lawyers and financial advisers in their 20s volunteering their time with local Jewish organizations, living parallel lives to ours — just on another continent.

While we may have spoken different languages, we all experienced our Judaism the same way. Our Judaism is a way to connect, to dance, to eat, to drink, to educate and to give back to the generations who came before us and the generations to come.

Throughout this trip, we also witnessed many of the hardships the Jews of Buenos Aires have faced, including two back-to-back terrorist attacks that occurred just a few decades ago. When visiting these memorials, as devastating as it was, it was inspiring to see how the community did not let these hateful crimes stop individuals from living their full Jewish lives. They continue to speak about what happened and educate future generations to prevent these terrible tragedies from repeating themselves. Speaking and learning about these hardships would be impossible without mentioning JDC’s role. JDC was always there to support Jews in need and strengthen communities.

We experienced this trip at a critical point in our personal Jewish journeys as young adults living in Metro Detroit. We explored Argentina and the larger global Jewish community from the perspective of future Jewish leaders. Embarking on this journey with NEXTGen Detroit allowed us to bring a local perspective and think about how we can bring this experience home with us and use it to continue to make positive change.

We see now just how powerful of an impact the Jewish community can make not only on our local neighborhoods, but also around the world. This trip was only a launching pad to our continued learning. We hope to ensure that communities in Detroit, Israel, Argentina and beyond can continue to thrive for generations to come.

Prior to this experience, it was hard to picture how prevalent Jewish life was in this region of Latin America, as the United States and Israel were, in our minds, the only pillars of Jewish life. After experiencing their complex Jewish history, we came to discover that this Argentinian community is not only existing but thriving. Thriving from all ages and demographics, from generation to generation, L’dor V’dor.

Jacob Gordon, 27, lives in Birmingham and Natalie Langnas, 25, lives in Bloomfield Hills.