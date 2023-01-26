On tour with Lee N Price.

Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice.

Say his name three times and he’ll appear at the Detroit Opera House Jan. 31-Feb. 12.

It’s showtime, folks.

After a wildly successful run on Broadway, Beetlejuice the musical closed at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Jan. 8. The first national tour kicked off in San Francisco just a few weeks before.

Like the title character that he understudies — a ghost from the netherworld who is summoned back to the land of the living to wreak havoc — getting cast in Beetlejuice has been an out-of-body experience for Lee N Price.

“My agent emailed me on the night of my birthday, April 25, asking if I wanted to send in a video audition for the national tour of Beetlejuice,” said Price, who turned 22 and graduated a week later from Baldwin Wallace University’s Music Theatre program in Ohio. “The night before graduation, my agent emailed me back that I had an in-person callback on May 9. I literally graduated from college at 2 p.m. on May 7, packed up my things and sent them home with my parents and got on a plane to New York the next day.”

Eight callbacks later, Price got the call on July 26 that he was cast as understudy of Beetlejuice and Otho, a spiritual, crystal-loving guru, as well as a member of the ensemble.

“It was a crazy three-month post-graduation journey,” said Price, who also minored in arts management.

Rehearsals started in New York in October, followed by previews in Paducah, Kentucky, and San Francisco with the national tour officially opening on Dec. 14 in the city by the bay.

“Performing the show for the first time in front of a fully packed audience, many in cosplay, was like playing a rock concert. It was insane,” Price said.

The cast and crew finished the first leg of the tour in San Francisco on Dec. 31 and then had the next 10 days off for vacation.

FROM ISRAEL AND BACK

On Jan. 1, Price took a 15-hour flight to Israel to visit his Israeli friends and family, including grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles, and also meet up with his parents and twin siblings who were already in Israel from New York. One week later, Price was back performing in Cleveland, the next Beetlejuice tour stop, right before the Detroit run starting Jan. 31.

“It was super fun,” says Price, who was born in Israel and moved to New York with his family when he was 3. “We try to go back to Israel and visit twice a year. I had my bar mitzvah ceremony in Israel, as did my younger brother and sister, and read the Torah in front of the Western Wall, which was very special.

“My grandpa is a Holocaust survivor so, in life, I want to honor my Jewish heritage as much as possible. For me, it’s important to keep the legacy of being Jewish. I have never once not been proud of my religion, faith and culture. It’s a testament to my family and how I was raised.”

Price’s parents named him Nimrod at birth.

“When we moved to the states, my parents added an ‘i’ at the end of my name, Nimrodi, to sound more ‘normal’ and blend in which, I guess, never works,” Price said.

When he was in third grade, the movie Another Cinderella Story with Selena Gomez and Jane Lynch came out.

“There was a scene where the limo driver was called ‘Nimrod,’ which means stupid in English, so I started getting bullied. Around that same time, I began writing the name ‘Lee’ in my notebook at school. I was always fascinated that people have three names in America. It isn’t that common in Israel,” Price said. “By fifth grade, I asked to be called Lee. But after having to always explain to substitute teachers that I wanted to go by Lee and not Nimrodi, we officially changed my name to Lee N Price when I was 17. I dropped Nimrodi altogether, but I keep the ‘N’ professionally to still honor my Hebrew name.”

LIVIN’ THE DREAM

Price is certainly enjoying seeing his professional stage name in the Beetlejuice program and being part of the splashy musical that was based on the original 1988 Tim Burton-directed film.

“I’m the only theatrical one in the family. Thank God, because I like all the attention,” laughs Price, who was in all the plays in middle and high school in Westchester, New York. “It’s such a joy I get when I’m performing. I could be having the worst day and just not be in the best mood and the second I walk into the theater, I instantly light up and all the bad things fade away. I’m a firm believer in live theater. It’s so raw and beautiful, and to make a career out of it is truly one of the greatest gifts I have ever received. To get to do this professionally and have this be my job, I’m so eternally grateful.”

While Price had seen Beetlejuice the musical on Broadway several times, he only saw the movie for the first time right before he auditioned for the national tour.

“People love this show — the incredible music, book and wacky characters. It’s a huge musical and set that gets you ready for a crazy, wild ride. It’s very interesting that the people who have seen the movie will come to the show and fall in love with it. It truly honors the work that Tim Burton did with the movie, but it also gives it a 180-degrees spin for the storyline. But, at the heart, they’re very similar,” said Price, who plays six characters in the ensemble, including a pizza delivery guy and a groom who gets killed by his wife.

Because, after all, as Beetlejuice gleefully sings, “Welcome to a show about death.”

Beetlejuice will be performed Jan. 31-Feb. 12 at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. Tickets for Beetlejuice start at $29 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. For more information, visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.