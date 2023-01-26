Rabbi Robert Dobrusin offers new JLearn course.

What does it mean to belong to the Jewish people? What are our strengths and challenges in this ever-changing world? These are some of the questions that will be asked in JLearn’s new class titled “Thoughtful Judaism: Peoplehood and Practice in Today’s Changing World.”

The class is described as an exciting, thought-provoking learning experience offering fundamental concepts of Judaism and Jewish life while exploring compelling questions in Jewish thought.

Designed by the Shalom Hartman Institute — a think tank for world Judaism — the class is being led by Rabbi Robert Dobrusin, Rabbi Emeritus of Ann Arbor’s Beth Israel Congregation where he has served since 1988. Dobrusin was ordained from the Jewish Theological Seminary and, in 2015, was named one of the 33 most inspiring rabbis in America by The Forward.

JLearn is the Adult Jewish Learning department of The J-Detroit.

This is a 12-week course beginning March 1, fully taking place on Zoom on Wednesdays from 10-11:15 a.m. Tuition is $175. This is a pluralistic class for all levels of learners.

This class represents the first two units of a four-unit class. Series 2 (Faith and Ethics) will be offered next fall.

The Hartman Institute provides study material for the course, including traditional and contemporary texts addressing these issues.

“Those who facilitate the class, like I’m going to do, bring in additional material that we think fits in with the material presented, with the idea of engaging in conversations on these significant issues that give people of all different Jewish backgrounds an opportunity to talk together, learn from each other and explore these issues in a serious way,” Dobrusin said.

Dobrusin, who taught the material in a class last year, said the experience was extraordinarily successful in terms of opening people’s thinking in areas they hadn’t considered before.

In the first unit, discussion will take place about where considering yourself part of the Jewish people fits in the hierarchy of priorities and values.

“How important is it for a Jew to feel part of the Jewish people, as opposed to other things, engaging in prayer or ritual traditions? What does it mean when we talk about the Jewish people as a family?

“How do we deal with disagreements and conflicts within the Jewish community? How do we deal with the different aspects or priorities that different Jewish communities might have?

“How do we connect with our brothers and sisters in Israel as Jews? Those are the kinds of topics we’ll be talking about. but grounded in specific texts which will serve as a trigger for the discussions,” Dobrusin said.

“This is not intended for people of one particular level of Jewish background or another. It’s really an opportunity for everybody to come together, whatever their backgrounds are, and whatever their perspectives are, and learn from each other.”

To register, call (248) 205-2557 or visit JLearn.online.