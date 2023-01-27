International Holocaust Remembrance Day is now recognized by many nations around the world, from Europe to Asia.

Jan. 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. As declared by the United Nations on Nov. 1, 2005, this is a memorial day for the six million Jews, as well as thousands of other minorities, who were murdered by the German Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The date corresponds to the liberation of the largest Nazi concentration camp, located in occupied Poland in 1945: Auschwitz-Birkenau. This was the most notorious of the many death camps maintained by the Nazis until the end of World War II.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day should not be confused with Yom HaShoah or Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel. The full name of this annual Israeli commemoration for the six million Jews lost to the Nazis is “Yom HaZikaron laShoah ve-laG’vurah,” or in English, “Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day.” Colloquially known as “Yom HaShoah,” it will be held on April 17-18 this year, or the 27th of Nisan.

Yom HaShoah is a moving event in Israel. Especially, at 10 a.m., when a siren sounds. Everyone stops what they are doing, no matter where they are, for two minutes of silence in memory of those lost.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is now recognized by many nations around the world, from Europe to Asia. While Jan. 27 is the official day, a few are held on other dates. Austria holds it on May 5, the day when the Mauthausen Concentration Camp was liberated. Latvia holds it on July 4, the day in 1941 when the Great Choral Synagogue was burned in Riga.

The Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History holds many Holocaust Remembrance Day reports and other Holocaust accounts. One of the earliest is in the Dec. 5, 1947, issue of the Detroit Jewish Chronicle. The title says it all: “Youngest Auschwitz Survivor Reenacts Story of Hellcamp.” Although this first-person account by Felix Piotrkowsky was published before any formal Holocaust Remembrance Day, it is a poignant reminder of the horrors of Auschwitz.

Another moving piece was on the front page of the Jan. 11, 1946, JN. Josef Rosenzaft, chairman of the Central Committee representing 80,000 survivors liberated from concentration camps, authored “A Prayer to the Jews of Detroit,” which asked for much needed assistance.

A ceremony was held at what is now known as the Zekelman Holocaust Center on Jan. 27, 2008. Harry Geisner told an audience about his survival as a 17-year-old Austrian Jew. He was accompanied by his grandson, a decorated U.S. Marine (Jan. 31, 2008, JN).

Personally, one of the most memorable days of my life was in 2015. I received an invitation from my friend, Piotr Cywinski, the director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, to attend the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland. The commemoration was held in a giant tent at the gate to the infamous Birkenau camp, which the Nazis built when nearby Auschwitz could not accommodate the huge numbers of prisoners. Seeing hundreds of survivors wearing striped uniforms, and hearing their stories, left a deep, indelible impression upon me (Feb. 12, 2015, JN).

Many Holocaust stories can be found in the Davidson Archive. JN Editor Phil Jacobs summed up all of them in his Feb. 3, 1995, editorial: “Auschwitz’s Anniversary is Every Day, Every Year.”

Indeed, and Holocaust Remembrance Day is an important step toward never forgetting.

