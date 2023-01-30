Suicide prevention nonprofit will use funds to open residential center.

Garrett’s Space, a suicide prevention nonprofit, is the latest recipient of $4 million in federal funding as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package.

The multi-million-dollar award comes at a crucial time when the nonprofit, which currently operates out of Ann Arbor with mostly virtual programming, has plans to expand with a new 12,000-to- 15,000-square-foot residential center for young adults.

Scott and Julie Halpert, both 61, of Ann Arbor and members of Temple Beth Emeth, founded the nonprofit in 2019 in honor of their son, Garrett, whom they lost to suicide in 2017 at age 23. The experience showed them huge gaps in treatment options for young adults struggling with mental health challenges that needed to be filled.

Since 2021, the organization has aimed to fill those gaps with weekly support groups for young adults that include guided discussions, peer support and breathing exercises.

The goal of Garrett’s Space was to create a nurturing, healing center that was both holistic and supportive, but didn’t have a medical feel. Instead, the center would serve as a safe space for young adults aged 18 to 28 who are struggling with depression, anxiety or other mental health challenges.

Now, with the right funding secured, that vision has a chance to grow.

“We thought there was a decent chance we would get it, but we didn’t know for certain,” says Scott Halpert, who explains that Garrett’s Space applied for the funding back in March 2022, and recently received news of their acceptance.

“It was surreal,” adds Julie Halpert. “It’s an incredibly pleasant surprise, and it’s going to make a significant difference in our ability to achieve our vision in a more reasonable timeframe.”

Creating a Safe Space for Holistic Healing

Scott Halpert estimates construction of the residential center, which they hope will be located in Superior Township, will be completed in two to three years. Young adults will be able to stay there for 3-4 weeks, and the center will be capable of housing anywhere from 15-20 residents at any one time, plus an additional 10 young adults for daytime programming.

With the property currently under contract, Scott Halpert is hopeful that the funds from the $4 million award can be used to help Garrett’s Space acquire the 76-acre lot upon which the residential center will be located. Garrett’s Space is applying for rezoning for the property with the Township.

Full of woods and nature, the Superior Township property has an existing 5,000-square-foot house that Scott Halpert calls “very beautiful” and can be converted into a center for programming like yoga, meditation, support groups and potentially even office space.

Garrett’s Space is slated to close on the property in the spring. Once the property acquisition is complete, Garrett’s Space will move forward with building the residential center for short-term stays and further developing the grounds to support other holistic activities.

Scott Halpert anticipates that the first year the residential center is in operation will see it serving as an outpatient or daytime programming center while Garrett’s Space team members and volunteers develop the process for short-term onsite stays.

A Growing Need for Help

So far, the Halperts have received overwhelmingly positive and encouraging feedback on their virtual programming and are beginning to transition into some onsite activities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ease up.

“It’s been really gratifying,” Scott Halpert says, “the feedback that we’ve gotten from our young adult participants.”

The Halperts plan to continue their existing programming while also focusing on closing the sale of the property and beginning the process of building the residential center.

They recently hired a world-renowned national architecture firm, MASS Design Group, based in Boston, to work with them on developing the space. “It’s going to be very focused on trauma-informed design,” Julie Halpert explains, which is a type of design that creates environments that offer a sense of calm, empowerment and safety.

“We don’t want to just be located in nature,” she says. “We want it to be full of light, and we want to look at all of the different components that allow you to feel good.”

The need for such a space is greater than ever. In Michigan alone, suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults, and it’s estimated that more than one in 10 youths in the U.S. experience severe depression that impacts their ability to function.

“We believe a space like this could have helped Garrett,” Scott Halpert adds, “and we want to provide this important option to the many young adults who need it.”