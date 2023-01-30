Their paths had never crossed until one fine day, in early November 2009, a mouse trap snapped in Debbie’s college room.

There’s a famous story: A Roman once asked Rabbi Yosi, “How has your God been occupying himself since He created the world?”

“He’s been bringing destined ones together,” Rabbi Yosi answered.

“That’s it?!” The Roman laughed. “I could easily do that!”

She ordered her manservants and maidservants to line up … and then married them to whomever they were standing across from.

The next day, the couples were banging at her door, bruised and beaten, all of them declaring, “She’s not for me!” “I can’t stand him!” and “I refuse to be married to this person!”

The Roman conceded that making happy matches was a lot harder than it looks, and it made sense that Hashem was spending so much of His time bringing destined couples together.

Even today, hearing how couples first connected can have us marveling at the Yad HaShem (hand of God).

Take Zach Trosch. “I attended Hillel. The usual trajectory of a young Jewish guy from West Bloomfield,” Zach said. He studied politics at Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

Deborah “Debbie” Holzer grew up across the country, in Brookline, Massachusetts, just outside Boston. She studied psychology … also at Brandeis.

Their paths had never crossed until one fine day, in early November 2009, a mouse trap snapped in Debbie’s college room.

“We had a mouse problem,” Debbie said. “And, suddenly, I had a dead mouse in my room! I freaked out! There was no way I was going to touch it … and none of my roommates wanted to either.”

Zach, who resided in a dorm across campus, happened to be hanging out with some friends nearby. He went downstairs for a break and to buy a drink from the vending machine.

At that moment, a panicking Debbie ran out of her room, looking for the RA or anyone who would be willing to remove that dead mouse from her room.

She stopped the first guy she saw, who happened to be near the vending machine, holding a newly purchased Coke.

“I know this is going to sound weird,” Debbie began. “But I’ve got a mouse in a mouse trap, and I need someone to take it away.”

“Do you have gloves?” Zach asked. Debbie did, so he chivalrously followed her to her room, donned the gloves, removed the mouse, washed his hands and left without further ado.

Once she’d calmed down from the unsettling incident, Debbie wanted to contact Zach to thank him, but all she knew was his first name and that, like her, he was a sophomore. She spent Thanksgiving break searching for him on Facebook, narrowing down all the Zachs until she’d found the right one.

“I was the girl you removed that mouse for …” Debbie’s first message to Zach began; soon they were chatting regularly.

Eventually, Zach invited her out for coffee, but Debbie said she doesn’t drink coffee, only tea.

“Kind of awkward,” Debbie said. Still, they kept talking, had their first date in December 2009 (playing pool in the games room, no coffee!) and, by the time finals rolled around, were seeing each other daily.

The best part: Zach and Debbie discovered they were both born at Yale New Haven Hospital and were even delivered by the same doctor just nine days apart while both of their fathers were doing their residencies at Yale.

By January 2010, they were “official” and, in June 2017, they married, with bride and groom mice taking credit for the shidduch atop their wedding cake.

“Mice are special to us now,” Debbie said. The first year they were together on Halloween, they dressed up as a mouse and cheese. Both of their daughters wore little outfits that had a picture of a mouse when they first came home from the hospital. The family lives in West Bloomfield.

“The funny thing is I can’t imagine my husband touching a dead mouse now!” Debbie laughed.

“Definitely not,” agreed Zach. “I don’t know what came over me! … For us, it’s like Disney; it all started with a mouse!”

This “How We Met” column will appear biweekly. To share your ‘meet-cute’ story email burstynwithjoy@hotmail.com.